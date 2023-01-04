Iga Swiatek makes it to Brisbane City final for Poland against Italy | ATP tour





World No. 1 Iga Swiatek secured a comprehensive win for Team Poland in the United Cup City Final in Brisbane, beating Italy’s Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4. The win took the Poland-Italy tie to 1–1 after Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti gave Italy a perfect start as he drove past Poland’s Daniel Michalski to open the tie. The Brisbane City Final continues into the evening session with the No. 1 Men’s Singles match between 2021 Nitto ATP Finals participants Hubert Hurkacz and Matteo Berrettini. Magda Linette also meets Lucia Bronzetti in the fourth singles match. If the score is 2-2 after singles, the tie will be decided by mixed doubles. Poland will play Swiatek and Hurkacz before the game, while Italy will play Camilla Rosatello and Musetti, although the teams can choose to switch. Swiatek played a sharp opening set to roll into after just 34 minutes. With 90 percent of her first serves, Swiatek kept Trevisan at bay, breaking the Italian on each of her two break point opportunities. Trevisan tightened up the match in the second set, as Swiatek’s level also took a dive. The first five games of the second set lasted longer than the entire first, as the Italian’s confidence grew with each miss from Swiatek. Swiatek committed only nine unforced errors in the first set, but shot 23 in the second. “It was stressful,” Swiatek said. “I feel like Martina was changing the rhythm well. In the end I tried to be really solid.” Trevisan kept Swiatek under pressure until the end. Swiatek served for the win at 5-4 and had to save three break points from 15/40, the last wiped out by a link ace. On her first match point, Swiatek dug in to beat Trevisan, closing out the hour and 51 minute match. “It got tight in the end and Martina used her chances really well,” said Swiatek. “She could really give everything because I was the one who took the lead. I’m glad that although Martina came back in the second set, I was able to finish it.”

Photo Credit: Dan Peled/Tennis Australia

Two-time ATP Tour title list and Next Gen ATP Finals alumnus Musetti was in complete control of Pat Rafter Arena to start the tie and showed his class in a 6-1, 6-1 win against world No. 260 Michalski. The Italian lost just three save points in his 58-minute win. “Of course the service worked very well,” said Musetti. “But I mean every shot [I] had a great feeling with the ball since the first hit on the field. I think I definitely played the best game of the year.” Musetti exuded confidence from the first ball against Michalski, waving his racket like a wand on the court. Michalski struggled to find his rhythm early on, allowing the world number 23 to play from the lead, which he never relinquished. “Today I was moving my feet really, really fast and I think that’s an important part of my game,” said Musetti. “Today I was on fire from that side, so I was able to manage the game in a positive way.” The Italian is now 3-0 in the first United Cup. Musetti also had direct victories against Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves and Norwegian Viktor Durasovic. Brisbane City’s final order of play Not before 5:30 pm [2] H. Hurkacz (POL) vs [5] M Berrettini (ITA) [2] M. Linette (POL) vs [5] L. Bronzetti (ITA) [2] I. Swiatek (POL) / H. Hurkacz (POL) vs [5] C. Rosatello (IT) / L. Musetti (IT)

