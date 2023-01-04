Greece and Croatia complete the United Cup City Finals line-up





Greece will take on Croatia in the Perth City Finals of the United Cup after both countries achieved dramatic draw victories on Tuesday.

Teenager Stefanos Sakellaridis, No. 630 in the world, proved the hero for Greece when he beat Zizou Bergs to help his team Belgium.

Sakellaridis made his ATP Tour singles debut in a contending 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 victory that saw Maria Sakkari secure the tie with a victory over Elise Mertens.

The ITF Tour regular said he was impressed with the company he’s had this week: It was actually the first time in my life this week that I saw a Top 100 player in front of me.

You can see the team chemistry is incredible, so it’s a huge boost for all of us to play much better, Sakellaridis said. When you feel good, you play well.

The 18-year-old revealed that Greek No. 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas has not only mentored him but also provided material assistance to the youngster by repairing his rackets.

To be able to live with [Tsitsipas] during the day you can see how much work he puts in and my respect for the top players has grown enormously, Sakellaridis said. Stefanos gave me a lot of advice, he helped me a lot. Also the whole team, they seem to really want to help me, they all gave me advice.

By watching here what they do and how they do on the field and off the field, I can of course also see some things for myself. All in all it’s a great experience to come here.

I’ve been competing in the past two or three months, [but] I only used one racket, Sakellaridis later explained. I had grip problems with all my rackets so I didn’t want to use any other. I only used the same racket because it was the only thing that felt like the grip was the way I like it.

That racket, after playing with it a bit, the butt cap [at the bottom of the handle] started moving, so for the past month I was playing with one racket and the grip moved. Then I came here, and he fixed all my rackets, so now I can play freely.

The young Greek now also has a nice prize pool to help him on his way as a professional.

A dream ATP debut indeed.

It’s my ATP debut, and it came with a win and prize money I couldn’t imagine, Sakellaridis said. [After the United Cup] I will be competing in Monastir in the coming weeks. There’s a 15K ITF tournament there, but we’ll see how it goes. It was a big win and a big step up in the rankings.

Sakkari took the tie with her 6-1, 7-5 victory and then teamed up with Tsitsipas to win the mixed doubles to record a 4-1 victory.

Greece’s opponent in the Perth City Final of the United Cup is Croatia.

Borna Gojo was the main man for Croatia as he came under pressure from a French fight back after Caroline Garcia put France on the plate with a victory over Petra Martic.

France was looking forward to the World 144 Gojo matchup against veteran pro Adrian Mannarino.

However, Gojo was resilient and triumphed 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (5) to give his country a City Finals clash against Greece.

don’t know [how I won]said Gojo in his post-match interview.

No real answer. I just tried to take the support of the team and absorb the energy. I was a little behind in the third and thanks to them I won. Without them I would have lost.

Team Croatia captain Iva Majoli was delighted to secure victory with one match left.

We knew 2-0 is a big lead and put more pressure on France today, said Majoli. But we knew that every game today would be difficult. They had their top players playing and very open games. I mean, it could have gone either way. Mixed, you never know. They were probably a bit of a favorite in the mix.

I am always very positive and I always believe in the players, even sometimes when we are underdogs I feel positive. It was the same today. Petra was very close, but then Borna just played great and closed the game.

