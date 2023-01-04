Hokies play Virginia in Commonwealth Clash on Thursday





Smithfield, the presenting sponsor of the Commonwealth Clash, is entering its second year as a sponsor of the friendly, nationwide rivalry between Virginia Tech and Virginia. With 22 individual event points on the line, the school that accumulates 11.5 or more points is crowned the winner and takes home the Commonwealth Clash trophy. For more information visithttps://smithfield.sfdbrands.com/en-us/promotions/commonwealth-clash-2022/. Stay connected with Tech Women’s Basketball

Virginia Tech’s ninth-ranked women’s basketball team will play host to the University of Virginia Cavaliers for the first of two matchups this season. GAME DAY INFORMATION

Thursday January 5 | 7 p.m. ET Cassell Coliseum

vs. University of Virginia (13-1, 2-1) HOW TO TRACK

TV broadcast –RSN(Evan Lepler and Tabitha Turner-Williams) LOCAL RADIO

Virginia Tech Sports Network

Game by game:Evan Hughes THE SERIES WITH UVA VT is 14-51 all-time vs. UVA and 8-26 in ACC play.

The Hokies are 7-20 at Cassell Coliseum against the Cavaliers

Coach Brooks is 4-6 overall against the Hoos. VT is 4-1 in the last five games in the series.

Tech swept UVA for the first time since last year’s 2015-16 season with a 17-point win at home and a 29-point win at Charlottesville.

This will be the first meeting with the Cavaliers led by Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Last season, she defeated the Hokies with Missouri State when the programs met in November in Puerto Rico.

The last time a game in the series was decided by single digits was on January 19, 2020 when UVA won 69-61 at the John Paul Jones Arena. A PROFIT WOULD Move the Hokies to 3-2 in ACC play this season.

Signal the first three-game winning streak in series history for the Hokies. LITTLES ABOUT UVA GAME/UNC GAME The game with Virginia will be the 100th game of Cayla Kings career and the 100th that she and center Elizabeth Kitty have played together. The Hokies are 69-30 with those two on the field over the past four seasons.

Against UNC, the Hokies scored zero quick break points, the first time this season they have been held winless in that category.

Tech had 16 assists on 21 field goals against the Tar Heels.

Forward Taylor Soule did not attempt a free throw on Sunday, the first time in her VT career she did not go to the foul line.

Sunday’s game was incredibly close, with the biggest lead either team had of six points. There were 12 draws and 26 lead changes in the match. At the end of the first three quarters, VT led by two points and finished the game with a three-point margin of victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2023/1/4/womens-basketball-hokies-play-host-to-virginia-thursday-in-commonwealth-clash.aspx

