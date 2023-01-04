A football injury forces a high school student to be hospitalized for a week; Collapse Damar Hamlin points to dangers of sport





WESTMONT, Illinois (WLS) — The physical nature of the sport of football, with large bodies crashing into each other at high speed at every game, is a concern for anyone donning a helmet at any age. Kamron Singleton’s last game of the season in October was almost his last. “I couldn’t breathe, the air was knocked out of me,” he said RELATED: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after on-field cardiac arrest In the 10th game of just the first quarter of Westmont High vs. Aurora Central Catholic was seriously injured in a tackle. “The next thing I feel is I feel something in my gut,” he said. “If the doctors tell you, ‘Oh, if your son had got on that bus, he could have gone into septic shock and died. He couldn’t have been here,’ as a parent to hear that, that affects on you,” said Shirkeya Wash, mother. In Wash’s video, you can see her high school son being tackled as the football flew over his head. ABC7 paused the video for the impact. READ MORE: What happened to Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin? Doctor explains the player’s chest injury His younger sister, a cheerleader, watched from the sidelines. “Usually, you know, I would let it happen. He gets it. But something just didn’t feel right,” said Kenyaya Singleton, younger sister. Kamron was taken out of the game and hoped, he said, to eventually get back into the game. “But like the next 30, 45 minutes, I’m just still in the same position. I ended up throwing up. The ambulance came to check on me. They didn’t know what was going on,” he recalled. “He was breathing really shaky. And he was like, ‘I’m cold. I’m just cold,'” his older sister Kyla Singleton said. It was in her car, on the way home, when things took a painful turn. “We were riding on train tracks and he was just yelling for us to stop,” she recalls. Kamron was taken to hospital, where his family learned his injury was much worse than they thought. “Find out that Kamron had a tear from his small intestine, well, his stomach to his small intestine,” Wash said. After three days in ICU and a total of a week in hospital following reconstructive surgery, his plans to hopefully return to the field are not deterred. “I still love the sport and it’s not something I want to quit,” said Kamron.

