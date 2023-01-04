Sports
SUMMARY: Red Raiders fall short against No. 3 Jayhawks
LUBBOCK, Texas Texas Tech had its 29-game home winning streak come to an end with a 75-72 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) were behind only once and with the ball in the last possession before Pop Isaacs drove into the track looking for the basket. There was contact, but no call because the ball was stolen by Kevin McCullar. The turnover sent KU the other way, where KJ Adams closed it off with a dunk to secure victory for the reigning champions.
“We made a lot of mistakes, but the most important thing is that we fought and attacked,” Texas Tech coach said. Mark Adams. “We didn’t give up. We had a lot of our guys who were very resilient and believed in each other.”
Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders with a season-high 26 points after going 8-for-14 from the field, 4-for-8 on 3-pointers and 6-for-7 at the free throw line. Isaacs added 18 points with four 3-pointers, while Jaylon Tyson added 10 points, a team-high three assists and tied a career-high with nine rebounds. Daniel Batcho finished with six points and six rebounds while De’Vion Harmon and LamarWashington both had four points.
“This is definitely a great learning experience,” Isaacs said. “Just to see us, you know, stay so resilient. Get back in the game and just keep fighting for our fans, keep fighting for our coach. I think this game taught us a lot of things. It taught us that you You can’t just play 20 good minutes in basketball, you have to play 40.”
The Red Raiders finished the game shooting 10-of-12 from the free throw line as KU went 2-for-4. The Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) went 11-for-24 on 3-pointers. Tech was 10-for-21 on 3s. Obanor and Isaacs combined for 8-of-10 3-pointers for Tech, with Tyson going 2-for-2 from outside the arc. It was Tech’s third game this season in which he hit double-digit threes and the fifth time Isaacs had four or more threes. He got off by hitting five at TCU and now has 35 through 14 games. Obanor now has 22 3-pointers and bounced back from 0-for-3 at TCU after hitting five in the previous game against South Carolina State.
Dajuan Harris led KU with 18 points after going 5-for-5 on 3-pointers, while Adams added 16 points and Jalen Wilson scored 14. KU freshman Gradey Dick had 11 despite going only 1-for-5 on 3-pointers. McCullar, who played three seasons with Texas Tech, returned to Lubbock and finished with seven points, three assists and two rebounds. KU finished the game shooting 31-for-63 (49.2 percent) from the field. Tech as 26-of-55 (47.3 percent).
Kansas held a 43-36 lead during the first half, with Tech leading by an impressive eight points. Isaacs led the Red Raiders with 11 points after going 3-of-5 on 3-pointers in the first half and Obanor had 10 points. Tyson had seven rebounds and seven points at the break, while Harmon had four. The shot 43.8 percent from the field and 5-for-11 on 3-pointers, while KU shot 7-for-14 from outside the arc. Wilson led KU with 13 points and Adams had 10. Both teams had scored 16 points in the paint.
Played 9-0 at home in the Big 12 last season, Tech had not lost at home to No. 14 West Virginia since February 9, 2021. Adams is now 26-1 at home as Tech’s head coach. Kansas has now won seven in a row and improved to 42-7 in the all-time series against the Red Raiders. KU lost in Lubbock last season, but are now 17-6 all-time on the road against Tech, which fell to 0-3 this season against ranked opponents after a heavy 67-61 loss at No. 18 TCU last Saturday at the conference to open.
“There’s a reason Kansas won a national championship last year and they’re third in the nation now,” Adams said. “When you play against those teams you have to go out and beat them a lot. Then they often get the close calls and we will keep learning. One thing we learned is that we played great in the first half at TCU. and played really well against Kansas in the second. We have to add those two together for 20 minutes and play a full game. We’re going to get there.”
KEY MOMENTS
- Tech scored on the first possession with Harmon hitting a pair of free throws for a 2-0 lead after McCullar missed a jumper on KU’s first trip down A Harris 3-pointer gave KU a 3-2 lead in the first game
- Isaacs hit Tech’s first 3-pointer to tie the game at 5 Isaacs came out of a game on TCU with five 3-pointers Tyson would follow up with a layup for a 7-5 lead followed by another Isaacs 3- pointer for a 10-5 lead
- Tech was up 11-0 going into the first media timeout and led 13-5 on an Obanor putback Four players had already scored for Tech in the first four minutes led by Isaacs with six points after his two three-pointers
- Isaacs hit his third 3-pointer to make it an 18-12 game before Wilson matched it with a KU 3 at the other end. Obanor would push the lead to 20-15 with a layup to give him five points
- Wilson would tie the game at 20 to KU with a 3-pointer to give him 10 points before Obanor gave Tech a 22-20 lead with another shot in. Wilson would give KU the lead at 23-22 with a 3 in response
- Obanor hit his first 3-pointer of the game to give Tech a 25-23 lead and take him 10 points (seven in a row) Tech went 4-for-7 to start the game from outside the arc
- Harmon and Washington had back-to-back layups to give Tech a 29-28 lead (6:01) with KU calling a timeout Harmon had four points after the basket
- Tyson hit Tech’s fifth 3-pointer of the game for a 32-30 lead Tyson had seven points and six rebounds after the shot Tech was 5-for-9 on 3s as KU was 7-for-14 at the time
- KU took a 41-34 with Adams making a shot for a 9-0 run Isaacs stopped the run with a layup to get to 11 points
- KU would take a 48-38 lead on a halftime Harris 3-pointer before a Batcho layup ensued. It was Batcho’s first basket of the game
- Isaacs made his fourth 3-pointer of the game to make it 54-45 and give him 16 points. Tech went 6-for-12 from outside the arc with the shot
- Obanor made another 3-pointer to make it a 57-52 KU lead with 12:30 to play. Obanor had 15 points with the basket that came off of Tyson’s third assist of the game
- Tyson made it a 61-55 game by hitting his second 3-pointer of the game. It came with the shot clock at 1 and earned him 10 points
- KU led 65-57 going into under 8 media timeout with Obanor Tech leading by 17 points
- Batcho blocked the defense and made a shot from the inside on the other side. It made the game 67-59 with six minutes to play. He had six points and five rebounds with five minutes remaining.
- Obanor made another 3-pointer to cut KU’s lead to 70-63 with 3:38 remaining in the game. He had 21 points and was 3-for-6 on 3-pointers after the shot. Tech went 9-for-19 on 3 pointers going into the game’s final media timeout
- Obanor had up to 24 points and had Tech inside 71-66 with another 3-pointer with 3:10 to play Isaacs followed by a pair of free throws to make it 71-68 and give him 18 points Tech was 10-for-12 at the free throw line behind Isaacs’ two
- Washington raced down for a layup to make it 71-70 with 1:43 to play. Obanor followed with a layup of his own in response to a KU basket. It was 73-72 KU with 50 seconds left to play
- Obanor pulled down a rebound from a missed 3-pointer by Dick for KU with 32 seconds to play Tech called a timeout with 25 seconds to play
