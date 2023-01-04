SUMMARY: Red Raiders fall short against No. 3 Jayhawks

Next game: Oklahoma 7-1-2023 | 6 p.m ESPN+ TEXAS TECH SPORTS NETWORK 07 Jan. (Sat) / 6pm Oklahoma History

LUBBOCK, Texas Texas Tech had its 29-game home winning streak come to an end with a 75-72 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) were behind only once and with the ball in the last possession before Pop Isaacs drove into the track looking for the basket. There was contact, but no call because the ball was stolen by Kevin McCullar . The turnover sent KU the other way, where KJ Adams closed it off with a dunk to secure victory for the reigning champions.

“We made a lot of mistakes, but the most important thing is that we fought and attacked,” Texas Tech coach said. Mark Adams . “We didn’t give up. We had a lot of our guys who were very resilient and believed in each other.”

Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders with a season-high 26 points after going 8-for-14 from the field, 4-for-8 on 3-pointers and 6-for-7 at the free throw line. Isaacs added 18 points with four 3-pointers, while Jaylon Tyson added 10 points, a team-high three assists and tied a career-high with nine rebounds. Daniel Batcho finished with six points and six rebounds while De’Vion Harmon and LamarWashington both had four points.

“This is definitely a great learning experience,” Isaacs said. “Just to see us, you know, stay so resilient. Get back in the game and just keep fighting for our fans, keep fighting for our coach. I think this game taught us a lot of things. It taught us that you You can’t just play 20 good minutes in basketball, you have to play 40.”

The Red Raiders finished the game shooting 10-of-12 from the free throw line as KU went 2-for-4. The Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) went 11-for-24 on 3-pointers. Tech was 10-for-21 on 3s. Obanor and Isaacs combined for 8-of-10 3-pointers for Tech, with Tyson going 2-for-2 from outside the arc. It was Tech’s third game this season in which he hit double-digit threes and the fifth time Isaacs had four or more threes. He got off by hitting five at TCU and now has 35 through 14 games. Obanor now has 22 3-pointers and bounced back from 0-for-3 at TCU after hitting five in the previous game against South Carolina State.

Dajuan Harris led KU with 18 points after going 5-for-5 on 3-pointers, while Adams added 16 points and Jalen Wilson scored 14. KU freshman Gradey Dick had 11 despite going only 1-for-5 on 3-pointers. McCullar, who played three seasons with Texas Tech, returned to Lubbock and finished with seven points, three assists and two rebounds. KU finished the game shooting 31-for-63 (49.2 percent) from the field. Tech as 26-of-55 (47.3 percent).

Kansas held a 43-36 lead during the first half, with Tech leading by an impressive eight points. Isaacs led the Red Raiders with 11 points after going 3-of-5 on 3-pointers in the first half and Obanor had 10 points. Tyson had seven rebounds and seven points at the break, while Harmon had four. The shot 43.8 percent from the field and 5-for-11 on 3-pointers, while KU shot 7-for-14 from outside the arc. Wilson led KU with 13 points and Adams had 10. Both teams had scored 16 points in the paint.

Played 9-0 at home in the Big 12 last season, Tech had not lost at home to No. 14 West Virginia since February 9, 2021. Adams is now 26-1 at home as Tech’s head coach. Kansas has now won seven in a row and improved to 42-7 in the all-time series against the Red Raiders. KU lost in Lubbock last season, but are now 17-6 all-time on the road against Tech, which fell to 0-3 this season against ranked opponents after a heavy 67-61 loss at No. 18 TCU last Saturday at the conference to open.

“There’s a reason Kansas won a national championship last year and they’re third in the nation now,” Adams said. “When you play against those teams you have to go out and beat them a lot. Then they often get the close calls and we will keep learning. One thing we learned is that we played great in the first half at TCU. and played really well against Kansas in the second. We have to add those two together for 20 minutes and play a full game. We’re going to get there.”

KEY MOMENTS