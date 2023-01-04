Sourav Ganguly will join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly returns to the IPL as Director of Cricket with the Capitals of Delhi in the upcoming edition, sources close to the development said Tuesday.

The former India captain, who stepped down from the position of BCCI president in October, will also oversee all cricket branches of the franchise along with the ILT20 team. Capitals of Dubai and the SA T20 league side Capitals of Pretoria .

“Yes, Sourav is coming back to Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over. He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL it would always have been with DC, an IPL source who followed developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

It could not be confirmed whether Ganguly will have a minority stake in the franchise co-owned by GMR and JSW groups.

Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019.

Obviously, Delhi Capitals recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly’s footprints.

The owners of the IPL franchise, with their diversification, are now looking at global roles for all the big names associated with the respective franchises.

“If you look at Gautam Gambhir with Lucknow Super Giants and Durban Super Giants and Mahela Jayawardena with MI Emirates and MI Cape Town with Mumbai Indians, the roles are becoming increasingly diverse because in foreign leagues you don’t often deal with the same set of players players,” the IPL source added.

Ganguly and Ponting are two of cricket’s sharpest brains, but it will be interesting to see how the two work together to make the Delhi Capitals perform at their best in the IPL.

It will be a big challenge for both Ponting and Ganguly as regular skipper Rishabh Pant is almost out of IPL after his horrific car accident last week.

Pant the skipper is expendable, but Pant the batter-goalie remains one of the biggest game-changers despite his underwhelming T20 performance.

In fact, Delhi Capitals had released Kona Bharat, which was picked by Gujarat Titans in the last auction.

None of the best Indian white-ball wicket-keepers are available, with Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Ishan Kishan (MI), Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Upendra Yadav (SRH), KL Rahul (LSG) already occupied by one franchise or the other.

As of now, the only other available skipper in the squad is Englishman Phil Salt.

