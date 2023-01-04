Sports
Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field was the ‘extremely ugly’ side of football, says former NFL player Ryan Clark
Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark described Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlins’ collapse on the field as the extremely ugly side of football.
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday and collapsed during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field, according to the Bills, and he remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.
Tonight we got to see a side of football that is extremely ugly, Clark told ESPN. A side of football that no one ever wants to see or never admit to.
The game was later postponed with players from both teams visibly distraught after the incident.
This is about Damar Hamlin. It was about a 24-year-old young man who fulfilled his dream and now he is fighting for his life, Clark adds.
Within 10 seconds of Hamlin’s collapse, the Bills team trainers treated him. According to an ESPN broadcast, an ambulance was on the field within five minutes, footage shows, and he was given CPR.
When Damar Hamlin falls on the turf, and when you see the medical staff running to the field, and both teams are on the field, you realize that this is not normal. You realize this isn’t just football, Clark, who himself once collapsed during a game in 2007 while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, told ESPN.
Clark had a complication with sickle cell disease and had to be rushed to the hospital. He eventually had his spleen and gallbladder removed, forcing him to miss the rest of the season before making a full recovery. He became an analyst for ESPN on the NFL and MMA.
I’ve dealt with this before and I watched my teammates come to my hospital bed for days and just cry. I had them call me and tell me they didn’t think I was going to make it, Clark recalled on ESPN’s live broadcast.
And now this team has to deal with that, and they have no answers.
Clark ended by calling on everyone in the football association, pundits and fans, to have more compassion for the players who put themselves at risk for the entertainment of others.
And so the next time we get mad at our favorite fantasy player, or mad that the guy on our team doesn’t make it to the game, and say he sucks, and say you get to make all this money, we have to remember that these guys risk their lives to make this dream come true.
Clark’s analysis of what happened to Hamlin has been widely praised on social media.
Overwhelmed by how well Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark handle this. Not exactly an easy job, and they excel. Perspective, class, honesty, emotion, everything, sportswriter Jason Mackey wrote on Twitter, while former sportswriter Matt Lindner said the two hosts who will cover the coverage will be taught in journalism classes for years to come.
Meanwhile, former NFL player Dante Stallworth told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that the NFL is a brutal sport.
I think people forget that, said Dante Stallworth, who noted that Hamlin’s mother witnessed it firsthand.
They view players more as commodities, sometimes especially in fantasy football, Stallworth added. Sometimes we forget the human side, that these players are actually human beings and they have families and they have wives and children.
Stallworth also praised the decision to call off the game, something he said would not have happened in his day.
Five, 10 years ago, the game probably would have resumed, he said. Half the players on the field were crying, Bengal players were crying. To see the reactions of the players, even though we couldn’t see what was going on, that told me the story of everything that happened on the pitch.
|
