Emma Raducanu kicks off 2023 with rain-delayed victory in Auckland | Tennis

Turn on sports notifications. Thanks for your feedback. The Briton, 78 in the world rankings, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Fruhvirtova, who is one place behind. Fruhvirtova is the youngest player in the top 100 and was the youngest player since Coco Gauff to win a first WTA title by winning the Chennai final in September. Raducanu will compete in the eighth finals against 24-year-old Viktoria Kuzmova from Slovakia. I think it was about four hours, Raducanu said when asked about the time it took to complete her opening match. I honestly don’t even know what time it is anymore. It was a great battle, Linda is such a great young player. It was a different dynamic for me because I was normally the younger one. Huge props to her and thank you to everyone for sticking with us. In Australia, Novak Djokovic was again enthusiastically received when he arrived on court for his match against Frances Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International. Djokovic easily got through his opening service game with a hold to love before breaking his opponent in the fifth game for the only service loss of the set. He then broke twice early in the set as he sailed into the second round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. I played very well, he said. The first six games were very competitive and I’ve never met him before. He’s a counterpuncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots. But once I made that break at 3-2 in the first set, I thought I took it a step further and played really good tennis for the rest of the game. Djokovic will compete against another Frenchman, Quentin Halys. Last year’s Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev also continued after Lorenzo Sonego retired. There was an unlucky start to 2023 for Andy Murray, who slipped to an outright defeat to Sebastian Korda in Adelaide. Korda, who is 13 years Murray’s junior at 22, had won their only previous meeting at the Gijon Open in 2022. The 6ft 5in American, ranked 33rd in the world and 16 places higher than the British number four, repeated that victory with a 7-6 (3) 6-3 success in one hour and 56 minutes. And in the United Cup, Croatia and Poland secured the group stage with wins over France and Switzerland respectively. On Wednesday, Poland will meet Italy in the Brisbane final, Croatia will meet Greece in Perth and Great Britain will meet the US in Sydney. The three winners, plus the defeated team with the best record, will advance to the semifinals, which start on Friday.

