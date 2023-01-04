New Mexico, last undefeated team, falls to Fresno State





FRESNO, Calif. – Isaih Moore scored 16 points as Fresno State defeated the last undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball in No. 21 New Mexico to lead the Lobos 71-67 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Hill added 14 points and made three free throws in the final seconds to wrap up the Bulldogs’ win (6-8, 2-1 Mountain West). “It’s definitely a physical fight tonight,” Hill said. “It came down to some free throws, and we had to make them.” Jemarl Baker added 13 points and five assists, and six-foot-tall Eduardo Andre, averaging just over four points per game, scored a career-high 12 points and had eight rebounds. “This group has worked really hard, and they persevere, and that’s what matters, right?” Fresno State coach Justin Hutson said. “To stick with it, keep going through the good times and the bad. We’ve had some defeats that we didn’t like.” After sitting out more than nine minutes of the second half with four fouls, Andre returned with 20 seconds left and the Bulldogs leading 70-67. He blocked a layup from Jamal Mashburn Jr. and grabbed the rebound, leading to Hill’s last free throws. “I told the team to keep it in perspective,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino. “We’re at 14-1. It’s been an incredible run to go two months without a loss. It’s hard to win on the road, especially in conference. We’ll try not to get too emotional about this, but just go back home and learn from it.” Mashburn finished with 22 points for New Mexico (14-1, 2-1). Morris Udeze added 18 and Jaelen House had 15. “It went a bit in a different direction than some of those exciting games we won at the end,” said Pitino. “They made one or two plays more than us, one or two free throws more than us. The game went the way I thought it would go. They slowed the pace.” There were 19 lead substitutions and 13 draws in a match where neither team led by more than eight. Moore got the go-ahead with 1:30 left after Josiah Allick gave the Lobos their final lead on two free throws. The Lobos had no field goal in the final 4:30. Fresno State led 36-32 at halftime, but the Lobos quickly caught up with the Bulldogs in the opening minutes of the second half. The Bulldogs regained the lead with eight minutes remaining and play went back and forth from there. The Lobos came in as the last remaining undefeated Division I team after No. 1 Purdue’s loss to Rutgers on Monday. The 14-0 start was their best since a school-record 17-0 in 1967-68. Fresno State snapped a 28-game losing streak against teams in The Associated Press Top 25, final victory over No. 14 Oklahoma State on February 10, 2002. The Bulldogs have won their past seven games against the Lobos and eight straight on their home court.

