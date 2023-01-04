Sports
OSU Football’s Mike Gundy answered a question he didn’t want to answer
Mike Gundy doesn’t want the media messing with people’s families. I can respect that.
Of course, Gundy is about to mess with people’s families. I can respect that.
What’s the problem?
Gundy was angry at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl post-game press conference last week when Pistols Firing’s Marshall Scott asked if Gundy had any personnel changes planned.
Gundy took offense to the question, calling Scott an ass and threatening to revoke Scott’s press credentials.
Welcome to the narcissistic world of college football, where head coaches are sultans who don’t want to earn their outrageous salaries and don’t acknowledge their own contributions to the problem they perceive.
Even worse for Gundy, by not answering the question, Gundy did answer it.
More:Tramel: TCU Breaks Barrier to Big 12 by Reaching College Football Playoff Title Game
Gundy could have delayed it by saying something innocent. We take a look at everything from jersey fabric to pregame meals after each season.
There. It’s over and done with.
Scott didn’t expect an answer. He asked out of a sense of duty and probably wished he hadn’t. Wasn’t worth the grief and only served to damage a precarious relationship between King Cowboy and the OSU press corps.
But Scott’s question was no offense to the families of Cowboy assistant coaches. Rumors of Gundy personnel changes have been circulating for over a month now. Stillwater isn’t a big place. People talk. People know.
A question about gun firing in Phoenix won’t change anyone’s anxiety levels.
But Gundy’s outrage might have. If anyone thought the staff could maintain the status quo, that hope was dashed by Gundy. He reacted exactly like a coach who knows an announcement is coming.
If sleepless nights resulted from Scott and Gundy’s exchange, it wasn’t the question that caused it, but the answer.
And while we all have sympathy for anyone who could lose their job, lose that job is a part off the job. The lowest paid OSU assistant coach, I don’t know who that is and it’s irrelevant, makes more money than pretty much anyone on the academic side of college.
High salaries and job instability are part of the gig. We weren’t talking about Perkins High School.
More:‘Bringing that boom’: Trey Rucker shows a promising future for football at Oklahoma State
And the biggest paycheck is Gundys. He makes about $7.6 million a year, and if the Cowboys beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, that seems like a pretty damn good deal. But when OSU goes 7-6 in a breakup season, over $1 million per win, just about every question is on the table.
Some OSU loyalists are furious with the media, but their anger wouldn’t have flared if Gundy’s response had been benign. The irritation was not fueled by the question, but by Gundy’s answer.
And Gundy’s repeated feud with Pistols Firing is baffling. If he was mad at The Oklahoman, or the Tulsa World, or the Sports Animal, or some enterprise that encompasses much more than just OSU, Gundy would have had all the Cowboy Legions marching behind him.
But Pistols Firing is a website started by OSU people and operated by OSU people, dedicated to covering only OSU. In surveys of Cowboy fans, Pistols Firing is quite popular.
But Gundy banned Pistols Firing from press credentials for years to cover Cowboy football. Finally admitted in 2021.
The Pistols Firing ban came as OSU was under different leadership. Hopefully current president Kayse Shrum and athletic director Chad Weiberg know that this is not up for debate. The football coach is not allowed to decide who covers his team.
Gundy’s propensity for media battles is unnecessary. I think I can speak for most of the press.
I like beating Gundy. I’ve known him for 38 years. Since he was a senior quarterback with Midwest City. I like talking to him. He is more forthright than most coaches about most things.
But he can’t get ballistic about a question he doesn’t like. He’s paid $7.6 million a year, and part of that money is to answer questions the right way, whether you like it or not.
Berry Tramel: Berry can be reached at 405-760-8080 or at [email protected]. He can be heard Monday through Friday from 4:40 PM to 5:20 PM on The Sports Animal radio network, including FM-98.1. Support his work and that of other Oklahoma journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.
More:National Signing Day Tracker: Oklahoma State Football Signers, 2023 Recruitment Ranking
|
Sources
2/ https://www.oklahoman.com/story/sports/college/cowboys/2023/01/03/oklahoma-state-football-mike-gundy-osu-cowboys-coaching-staff-2022-2023-offseason-questions/69770956007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- OSU Football’s Mike Gundy answered a question he didn’t want to answer
- Banks should be more cautious about crypto contagion risks, US regulators warn
- Cricket-Mavi takes four on debut as India wins first T20
- Medi-Cal adds more insurance plans after pushback
- New Mexico, last undefeated team, falls to Fresno State
- Roku just announced its own TV series and it makes a lot of sense
- What is type 2 diabetes and how can primary care providers help?
- HSR Filing Fees Rise Dramatically for Large Transactions, Boosts FTC and DOJ Antitrust Enforcement Funding // Cooley // Global Law Firm
- LOral Launches AR-Based Smart Makeup Gadget
- Diabetes in U.S. children and teens likely to surge by 2060, study finds
- Emma Raducanu kicks off 2023 with rain-delayed victory in Auckland | Tennis
- Dementia: ‘early’ symptoms include poor judgment – ‘take action’