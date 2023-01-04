OSU Football’s Mike Gundy answered a question he didn’t want to answer

Mike Gundy doesn’t want the media messing with people’s families. I can respect that.

Of course, Gundy is about to mess with people’s families. I can respect that.

What’s the problem?

Gundy was angry at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl post-game press conference last week when Pistols Firing’s Marshall Scott asked if Gundy had any personnel changes planned.

Gundy took offense to the question, calling Scott an ass and threatening to revoke Scott’s press credentials.

Welcome to the narcissistic world of college football, where head coaches are sultans who don’t want to earn their outrageous salaries and don’t acknowledge their own contributions to the problem they perceive.

Even worse for Gundy, by not answering the question, Gundy did answer it.

Gundy could have delayed it by saying something innocent. We take a look at everything from jersey fabric to pregame meals after each season.

There. It’s over and done with.

Scott didn’t expect an answer. He asked out of a sense of duty and probably wished he hadn’t. Wasn’t worth the grief and only served to damage a precarious relationship between King Cowboy and the OSU press corps.

But Scott’s question was no offense to the families of Cowboy assistant coaches. Rumors of Gundy personnel changes have been circulating for over a month now. Stillwater isn’t a big place. People talk. People know.

A question about gun firing in Phoenix won’t change anyone’s anxiety levels.

But Gundy’s outrage might have. If anyone thought the staff could maintain the status quo, that hope was dashed by Gundy. He reacted exactly like a coach who knows an announcement is coming.

If sleepless nights resulted from Scott and Gundy’s exchange, it wasn’t the question that caused it, but the answer.

And while we all have sympathy for anyone who could lose their job, lose that job is a part off the job. The lowest paid OSU assistant coach, I don’t know who that is and it’s irrelevant, makes more money than pretty much anyone on the academic side of college.

High salaries and job instability are part of the gig. We weren’t talking about Perkins High School.

And the biggest paycheck is Gundys. He makes about $7.6 million a year, and if the Cowboys beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, that seems like a pretty damn good deal. But when OSU goes 7-6 in a breakup season, over $1 million per win, just about every question is on the table.

Some OSU loyalists are furious with the media, but their anger wouldn’t have flared if Gundy’s response had been benign. The irritation was not fueled by the question, but by Gundy’s answer.

And Gundy’s repeated feud with Pistols Firing is baffling. If he was mad at The Oklahoman, or the Tulsa World, or the Sports Animal, or some enterprise that encompasses much more than just OSU, Gundy would have had all the Cowboy Legions marching behind him.

But Pistols Firing is a website started by OSU people and operated by OSU people, dedicated to covering only OSU. In surveys of Cowboy fans, Pistols Firing is quite popular.

But Gundy banned Pistols Firing from press credentials for years to cover Cowboy football. Finally admitted in 2021.

The Pistols Firing ban came as OSU was under different leadership. Hopefully current president Kayse Shrum and athletic director Chad Weiberg know that this is not up for debate. The football coach is not allowed to decide who covers his team.

Gundy’s propensity for media battles is unnecessary. I think I can speak for most of the press.

I like beating Gundy. I’ve known him for 38 years. Since he was a senior quarterback with Midwest City. I like talking to him. He is more forthright than most coaches about most things.

But he can’t get ballistic about a question he doesn’t like. He’s paid $7.6 million a year, and part of that money is to answer questions the right way, whether you like it or not.

