Men’s tennis opens season against Florida State





HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i men’s tennis team faces a high-level game to open the 2023 season. The Rainbow Warriors kick off the season facing Florida State, which finished ranked No. 22 last season, on Friday, January 6 at 2:30 PM HT. The Rainbow Warriors’ first four opponents all finished in the Top 55 in 2022. Hawai’i is led by senior Andrew Ilagan entering the year ranked number 41. DOUBLE MATCH #1 – HAWAI’I VS. STATE OF FLORIDA DATE Friday, January 6, 2023 TIME 14:30 HT WEBSITE UH Tennis Complex – Honolulu, Oahu SOCIAL MEDIA @UofHawaiiTennis | #HawaiiMTEN | #uhwarriortennis |Facebook NEWS & NOTES Hawai’i looks set to enhance an excellent 2022 season in which the Rainbow Warriors finished with a 12-6 overall record – the most wins since 2010.

The ‘Bows finished tied for third place with UC Irvine with a 4-2 Big West record

In 2022, UH posted its third consecutive winning season, their longest streak since UH had 12 consecutive winning seasons between 1981-91

Last season, Hawaii achieved an ITAteam ranking for the first time since 2012. The Rainbow Warriors debuted at number 75 on March 23 and remained ranked until April 26, reaching as high as number 64 on March 30.

In 2022, UH went on an eight-game win streak—the longest streak since UH won 14 consecutive games in 2000 under former head coach Jim Schwitters.

In 2022, Hawaiʻi advanced to the Big West semifinals for the third time and second season in a row since entering the conference in 2013.

Hawai’i is still led by Andrew Ilagan entering his senior season ranked No. 41. Ilagan finished 2022 as the most decorated player in Rainbow Warrior history. He became only the second UH men’s tennis player (Andreas Weber) to compete in the NCAA Championships. Ilagan was named Big West Player of the Year, earned Big West first-team honors in both singles and doubles, won UH’s Bonham Award (UH’s highest athletic honor), and was voted academically into the CoSIDA All- Academic District 8 first team.

Leading UH in 2023 is Axel Labrunie who earned all of the Big West's honorable mention in both singles and doubles last year

The 'Bows bring back seven letter winners from last year's squad and welcome four newcomers, including a pair of local freshmen Cole Kurata and Andrew Somerville both of whom participated this past fall

