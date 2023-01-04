The inside story of how Seven and Foxtel retained the Cricket Australia broadcasting rights

By partnering with Foxtel after a five-year period where it shared the Big Bash League and international cricket between Ten and Nine, CA effectively reduced the number of networks it could negotiate with. Why? Of the three commercial FTA networks so critical to ensuring major sports are seen by the widest possible Australian audience, only Seven has not launched its own pay-per-view streaming arm to compete with Foxtel. Loading While Nine has the rights to the NRL in a conglomerate deal shared with Foxtel, the preference now is for content to be purchased and run across the linear and streaming wings of the one entity. Ten and Paramount have similar goals. Seven, of course, complained long and loudly about not getting enough of a halo effect from his cricket rights in the first two years of the deal. But it’s often forgotten that Foxtel wasn’t entirely charmed either: industry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, so to speak, have recalled how CEO Patrick Delany stated more than once in 2019 that cricket hasn’t worked for Foxtel or Kayo .

However, CA found a very useful ally in the Foxtel relationship when it nominated a new board director later that year. Former Foxtel CEO Richard Freudenstein was not only a seasoned media player, but also a paid executive of News Corps REA Group, and a solid back channel to Foxtel and News Corp in the event of another crisis. When COVID-19 hit the following year, Seven’s shrill arguing and use of court contrasted sharply with Fox’s composure. Cricket Australia broadcast deals from the last 30 years 1989-1994 (nine) $15 million, $3 million year 1994-1999 (nine) $55 million, $11 million year 1999-2005 (nine) $195 million, $32.5 million year 2005-2013 (nine) $275 million, $35 million year 2013-2018 (nine, ten) $590 million, $118 million year 2018-2024 (Foxtel, Seven) $1.18 billion, $197 million yr 2024-2031 (Foxtel, Seven) $1.512 billion, $216 million years Having weathered the pandemic together in peace, as Kayo steadily grew into Australia’s most reliable sports streaming product, CA and Foxtel would probably never part ways. A relationship of codependency was underscored by the way Foxtel’s new deal, unveiled this week, covered all of the cash raise, about $30 million a year, to maintain exclusive rights to men’s white-ball games. Ten-Paramount blink, Seven swoop Still, CA had to create some kind of competition in the market if cricket managers wanted to gain anything even close to the huge increases that have been achieved with every broadcast deal since 1994.

Loading Ten and Paramount were courted by CA in 2022, leading to a $1.5 billion opening bid for the chance to take everything from Foxtel and Seven. While CA CEO Nick Hockley eagerly suggested that reaching $1.512 billion, the incumbents were also the highest bidders, sources close to Ten and Paramount made it clear that their initial numbers had been just that – there could easily have been more. could have been. the table. Numerous senior figures at CA were tired and wary of Seven. At its ugliest moment in December 2020, the network’s campaign included the broadcast of private conversations between Martin and CA’s head of commercial Steph Beltrame, along with other senior figures Peter Roach and Alistair Dobson. This breach of trust, as part of Sevens’ lawsuit, has remained a sore point ever since. But Paramount gave Seven and Foxtel a chance to strike a deal on their terms by indicating in mid-December that it preferred to pause talks until after the Christmas and New Year holidays. Besides questions about Tens’ audience reach, negative user feedback about Paramount streaming, and the vagaries of dealing with US-based executives rather than homegrown chefs, CA had plenty of reason to doubt. Adam Gilchrist is the centerpiece of Fox Crickets coverage. Credit:Getty

At the same time, CA executives and directors didn’t go as far as the AFL did by making a highly publicized visit to the United States to meet the Paramount heavyweights in person. And with no real prospect of CA leaving Foxtel, the only conversations left to be had were those with conflicting goals. The Olympic Games change hands Neither Ten nor Nine were interested in playing the role of Seven alongside Foxtel. The preference for networks other than Seven is to fully own a sport, the better to share it between FTA and streaming. Four weeks after Stokes and Goyder’s cocktail party in Perth, Nine’s decision to pay $300 million to wrest the Olympics from their traditional home in Seven was another example of that strategy playing out. Warburton phrased this in an email to all employees as a decision to free the network from its long axis with the IOC. That left Seven as the only network with both the money and the strategic desire to buy back into cricket alongside Foxtel. With the Nine pot tied elsewhere and Paramount not only being bullied off the ball but on vacations, CA had to make the only decision it could make: keep its incumbents for an annual fee that, at $216 million vs. $197 million, barely covering inflation.