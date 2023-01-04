With the injury of Damar Hamlins, the NFL is facing a reckoning

TThe nightmare scenario for the NFL had arrived. And the pit in America’s stomach, during the New Year holidays as the country indulged in a fifty-year-old mass ritual known as Monday Night Football, felt as awful as you could ever imagine. Even worse.

Millions of people — including so many families, the kids taking one last sports diversion before returning to school after winter break — continued to watch the safety of Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin fighting for his life near the 50-yard line. As the ambulance whisked Hamlin away in Cincinnati, we all braced ourselves for the absolute worst tragedy. Broadcasters were sometimes speechless, almost in tears. Could this really happen?

All that really matters right now is Hamlin’s health. He remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this difficult time,” said Hamlin’s family. said in a statement released Tuesday. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans across the country.” The GoFundMe that Hamlin had begun buying toys from children in his hometown near Pittsburgh in 2020, had more than $4 million in donations by Tuesday afternoon; it had raised about $3,000 going into Monday night.

However, America is a soccer-crazy nation. So Hamlin’s collapse will have to force a reckoning. Since we work so hard for Hamlin to survive, it’s also appropriate to ask: can we continue to embrace this game in good conscience?

People have been grappling with this question for over a decade as science has shed light on the health effects of football. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) was once an obscure entry in medical textbooks. Now it is the neurological disease associated with repeated blows to the head, known for its torment over 300 former NFL players, and perhaps hundreds more (the condition can only be definitively diagnosed post-mortem). After years of resistance to the idea that head trauma caused CTE, in 2016 the NFL finally acknowledged the link between CTE and football.

Hamlin did not suffer a head injury – many medical experts suspect his heart stopped beating an emotion of the heart, an extremely rare but sometimes fatal disturbance of the heart rhythm due to a blow to the chest. Still, his injury showed that despite the NFL’s measures to make the game “safer” — such as tougher penalties for direct contact and reducing contact during practices — football remains an inherently violent sport that puts players at great risk. .

So far, football’s ferocity has not tarnished its status as the country’s most popular sport. The data couldn’t be clearer. For example, the Denver Broncos were sold in 2022 for $4.65 billion, the richest franchise transaction in American sports history. Amazon pays the NFL about $1 billion a year to show Thursday night football games. And according Variety, 31 of the 35 most-watched prime-time broadcasts of 2022 were NFL games, with Super Bowl LVI leading the way with some 99.7 million viewers. (Only the college football national championship game; an evening of coverage of the Beijing Olympics on NBC immediately after the network’s Super Bowl coverage; the Oscars; and an episode of Yellowstone also ranked.)

Something about this incident feels different, though. Experts had a hard time recalling ever seeing an NFL player perform CPR during a game. (In 1971, Chuck Hughes of the Detroit Lions had a heart attack on the field. He later died in hospital. That game continued.) Injuries to the head and limbs are terrible and have led to the paralysis of football players. But even in the worst cases, players can usually at least give fans a reassuring thumbs up as they leave the field. Hamlin could not give such a signal. On Monday Night Football, millions of people felt his life was on the line. It was frightening and unprecedented.

“You see players on the field and they get hurt, but you don’t see players on the field going into cardiac arrest,” said NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson, a former linebacker for the New York Giants. “It was actually an eye-opener for so many parents who have kids who love football. Parents may be a little more hesitant about wanting their child to play if that’s going to happen. It’s unreal.” Carson, who has suffered numerous concussions in his career, says he has remained a “tyrant” in his family and has never played football since his grandson was 2 years old. Carson’s grandson is now 13. He hasn’t played, despite his family pedigree. And after seeing what happened to Hamlin, Carson texted his daughter: This, he told her, is why he shouldn’t play.



A vigil is held at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin. Dylan BuellGetty Images

The NFL’s historically problematic handling of player safety was also on display Monday night. The league faced an outpouring of criticism on social media after the game’s postponement appeared to be slowing down. ESPN announcer Joe Buck said teams were given “five minutes” to warm up and resume play after the ambulance carried Hamlin off the field and his Bills teammates knelt in prayer. Some players sobbed. The two head coaches, Sean McDermott of the Bills and Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals, spoke with an umpire. The players retired to their dressing rooms and eventually the game was officially postponed more than an hour after Hamlin collapsed.

“It never occurred to us to talk about a warmup to resume play,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations. said in a conference call with reporters early Tuesday morning. “That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. That’s not a place we should ever be.

The point, though, was that the NFL could have stopped all the yelling by calling the game immediately. Anyone watching, let alone playing, knew that continuing with Hamlin’s unknown condition — and players openly grieving for their teammate — would prove impossible. Why discuss at all?

