Jessica Pegula, the tennis star daughter of Buffalo Bills owner, reflects on when NFL player Damar Hamlin collapsed





Terry and his wife Kim own both the Bills in the NFL and the Buffalo Sabers in the NHL. The Pegula family, who made their money from oil and gas, bought the bills $1.4 billion in 2014. Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula and his wife Kim addressed the media earlier this year. Credit:AP Pegulas support for legend Navratilova Still on Pegula, and she had plenty to say about the sad news about Martina Navratilovawhose cancer has returned. I see her a lot. She lives near me, Pegula said. I’ve taken her on several flights this year when she had her dog with her. She is always so nice and sincere, and someone who is like a legend of the game. Just to see her go through that, especially when I feel like I’ve seen her at tournaments, commenting, doing stuff so many times over the past year, yeah, it’s just awful. But of course I hope that the tennis community will come around her and support her as much as possible. Rottnest retreat They may be out of the United Cup, but Team Argentina decided to stay behind on Tuesday and visit the picturesque Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth. Argentinian player Tomas Martin Etcheverry and his partner Belen on Rottnest Island. Credit:Tennis Australia / Mark Peterson World No. 75 Frederick Koria and his partner Firenze joined Thomas Martin Etcheverry and his partner Belen (pictured above) on the island. World number 30 Francisco Cerundolo and 2011 Australian Open doubles champion Gisela Dulko were also present. Climb into battle The Argentinians weren’t the only ones venturing around Australia’s landmarks. The Great Britain team, fresh off their respective wins over Australia and Spain, spent Tuesday morning climbing the Sydney Harbor Bridge. Team Great Britain in Sydney on day six of the United Cup. Credit:Tennis Australia Stars aligned for cup There have been a few notable faces in the crowd at the United Cup over the past few days. The Bachelor stars Matthew Johnson, Laura Byrne and Tim and Anna Robards were behind the baseline Alex de Minaurs incredible performance Rafael Nadal on Monday night. Loading So also Lleyton Hewitts wife Bec, who sat in the players’ box above the Team Australia dugout. The legend of the Canterbury Bulldogs Hazem El Masri was spotted at the Ken Rosewall Arena for Jason Kublergame on Tuesday night. Thick pizza actor and comedian Tahir Bilgisch was also at the location with Rob Shehadiewho is married to Hewitt’s sister Jaslyn. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

