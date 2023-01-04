Sports
Danielle Reyna told US Soccer about a previous domestic violence incident involving Gregg Berhalter
Former U.S. men’s team captain Claudio Reyna sent multiple messages to U.S. Soccer executives during the World Cup threatening to reveal sensitive details about USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter’s past, multiple sources told ESPN.
The reports began after his son, Gio Reyna, was told he would play a limited role in the tournament.
U.S. Soccer didn’t receive details about the claims until Dec. 11, when an executive was informed during a phone call with Claudio Reyna and his wife, Danielle, that Berhalter, 49, had had a domestic violence incident in the past, sources told ESPN.
That information came in the same day as comments Berhalter made at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York. published by Charterworksdetailing how “a player” was almost sent home from the World Cup for failing to live up to expectations both on and off the pitch.
Berhalter didn’t name anyone, but it was an obvious reference to Reyna and confirmed by the player in a Instagram posts the next day.
Claudio Reyna, who is currently sporting director of MLS club Austin FC, did not respond to a text asking for comment or a follow-up call Wednesday morning. An Austin FC spokesperson declined to comment.
On Tuesday, Berhalter, whose contract as US coach expired on December 31, revealed details of the incident with his wife in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter.
“During the World Cup, a person contacted US Soccer saying they had information about me that would bring me down – an apparent attempt to use something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with US Soccer .” Berhalter said.
“In the fall of 1991, I met my soul mate. I had just turned 18 and was a college freshman when I met Rosalind,” Berhalter said. “One night while drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It got physical and I kicked her legs.”
Gregg Berhalter (@GreggBerhalter_) January 3, 2023
Berhalter said authorities were never involved and that he sought advice after the incident. The couple reconciled seven months later, then married and had four children.
“The lessons we learned from that night more than three decades ago became the foundation for a loving, committed and supportive relationship, which we honored and celebrated with our 25th wedding anniversary this past weekend,” Berhalter added.
After the U.S. Soccer executive was made aware of the accusation against Berhalter, the federation immediately hired a law firm, Alston & Bird LLP, to conduct an independent investigation. the federation announced on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, US Soccer announced that current USMNT assistant coach Anthony Hudson would lead the team at a January camp in California. “
Claudio Reyna and Berhalter have been in a relationship for decades. They played youth and high school football together, their respective U.S. national team careers both ran from 1994 to 2006, and their wives — Danielle Reyna (née Egan) and Rosalind Berhalter (née Santana) — were teammates at the University of North Carolina for four years.
When Berhalter was hired as USA coach, Reyna praised the move, calling Berhalter “an exciting choice for the national team job”.
In a interview with the late Grant Wahl in Februarysaid Reyna, “Van [Berhalter’s] experiences as a player, he wants to make sure they also understand the collectivity of playing for the team, which is so important. But how much he is excited and proud to see the growth of this game and how these players play at such high levels both nationally and internationally and make his decisions to pick a team let alone a starting 11, really difficult .”
In June, Berhalter told the Gab & Juls Show that when Gio was only 12 or 13, he felt he would have a future in sports, noting that he was an exceptional football and basketball player.
“Now as national coach it turns into a different relationship, but the connection is always there. The bond is always there,” said Berhalter. “Our families are very close. Very good friends and in Gio there are times when I look at him and put him on the field or something. It’s so familiar. You’re watching something that feels so familiar to you and it’s such a great feeling. It’s almost like putting a family member into the game. That was really fun.”
Despite dealing with injuries over the past year, Reyna, 20, came into the World Cup after playing regularly for Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks and was widely expected to play a significant role.
He didn’t. In four World Cup matches, Reyna made two appearances, coming off the bench to play seven minutes against England in the group stage and 45 minutes against the Netherlands in the Round of 16.
When Reyna got to know his role, he admittedly didn’t react well. In the Dec. 12 Instagram post, he said, “I let my emotions get the better of me and affected my training and behavior for a few days…I apologized to my teammates and coach for this, and was told I was to forgive.”
Claudio Reyna has been Austin FC’s sporting director since November 2019 when he was hired after serving in the same role for New York City FC since 2013. Austin’s head coach, Josh Wolff, was Berhalter’s assistant for five years with the Columbus Crew and one more year with the national team, prior to his Austin assignment, which preceded Reyna’s arrival by four months.
Reyna was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2012, four years after retiring as one of the most talented American soccer players in history. After winning three national titles while playing for Bruce Arena in Virginia, Reyna’s professional career spanned from 1994-2008, with stops in Germany, Scotland, England and MLS.
During the World Cup closing ceremony, Reyna was the only former player to be part of the United States Presidential Delegation, which was led by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations.
