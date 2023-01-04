











Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces release of invitation to tender for the right to own and operate a team in the Women’s Indian Premier League January 3, 2023 Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces release of invitation to tender for the right to own and operate a team in the Women’s Indian Premier League. The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and manage a team in the Women’s Indian Premier League, through a tendering process. The detailed terms and conditions applicable to the tender process, including eligibility requirements, the bid submission process, the rights and obligations of the proposed team, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available upon receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Rupees five lakhs only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure for obtaining the ITT documents is contained in appendix A to this document. The ITT is on sale until January 21, 2023. Interested parties are requested to email details of payment for the purchase of the ITT to [email protected], following the procedure set out in appendix A. It is clarified that the ITT documents will only be shared upon receipt of payment of the non-refundable fee as above. Any interested party wishing to bid is required to purchase the ITT. Only those who meet the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and are subject to the other conditions set out therein are eligible to bid. It is clarified that the mere purchase of this ITT entitles no one to bid. BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage at its sole discretion. JAY SHAH

Honorary Secretary

BCCI APPENDIX A PROCEDURE TO OBTAIN THE ITT DOCUMENTS The ITT document can be purchased according to the following procedure: A. If the purchasing entity has a Indian entity : Payment of INR 5,00,000 + 90,000 (GST) ie Total INR 5,90,000 (Only Rupees Five Lac Ninety Thousand) must be transferred to the following bank account: INR bank account details: Account Name: The Board of Control for Cricket in India Account number: 60082778272 Bank name: Bank of Maharashtra Branch: Fort Branch, Mumbai IFSC code: MAHB0000002 B. If the purchasing entity has a foreign entity : Payment in US dollars (USD) for an amount equal to INR 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs Only) should be transferred to the following bank account: U.S. dollar Bank details: Beneficiary bank: Bank of Maharashtra, Foreign branch Mumbai Swift code: MAHBINBBOVM Account number: 60081674478 Account Name: The Board of Control for Cricket in India Correspondent bank: Bank of New York, New York. Routing number: 021 000 018 Swift code: IRVTUS3N Account number: 803-3165-537 Once payment has been made, the payment confirmation should be emailed to [email protected] with the subject line “Confirmation of payment of ITT compensation for a WIPL teamalong with the following details: Party name: Registered address: Pan No. (if applicable): GST number (if applicable): It is clarified that the ITT documents will only be shared upon receipt of payment and details as stated above. It further clarifies that the ITT must be purchased by the entity seeking to make a bid.

