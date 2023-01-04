Week 17 & 18 Fantasy Football: status updates





We understand that Yahoo Fantasy Football managers are awaiting news regarding the postponed Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Our biggest concern right now is Damar Hamlin’s health. Our thoughts are with Damar, his family and the Buffalo Bills. These are unprecedented circumstances, so we wanted to provide as much clarity as possible ahead of the NFL’s final decision on the game. Here’s what you need to know if you compete in a season-long fantasy league with active playoffs The Week 17 standings will be updated for now, but score updates will be applied once a Bills-Bengals game status decision is made by the NFL. Waivers are processed normally for leagues playing in week 18.

Yahoo will honor the Official NFL Gamebook for Week 17 by updating the stats and fantasy scores in our game to match the official record.

If official NFL scoring changes affect the result of your Week 17 matchup, we will retroactively adjust Week 18 matchups to reflect the change.

Payouts for Private and Public Prize Leagues will not be processed until a final decision is made by the NFL on Bills-Bengals game status.

League commissioners in private free leagues have the choice to make manual changes through their commissioner tools but we encourage commissioners to wait for the NFL to make a final decision on the status of the game.

If your league has active week 18 playoff matchups, you should set up your lineup as usual. Week 17’s Bills-Bengals game is currently postponed. As such, all aggregated stats will remain as is for now (per the official NFL playbook). IN CASE OF CANCELLATION OF THE BILLS-BENGALS GAME If the game is declared final by the NFL and scored as-is (meaning the score is finalized as 7-3), all fantasy points remain as they are.

If the game is canceled and the stats are reset to zero by the NFL, all fantasy points accumulated in the Bills-Bengals game will be reset to zero to reflect the official record. Story continues IN THE EVENT OF A BILLS-BENGALS GAME PROCEDURE Re-scoring from previous weeks is not something we take lightly as these are truly unprecedented circumstances. However, we want to guarantee a fair result for all affected matchups. We hope to never have to implement the re-scoring of previous weeks in the future. Waivers are processed normally for leagues playing in week 18. Thank you for choosing our platform for your fantasy experience and we really appreciate your patience during this time. Bookmark this article to follow the latest updates and follow @Yahoo fantasy.

