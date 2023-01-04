Sports
Park City High School athlete takes stand on tennis coach child molestation case
Dozens of people came to court Tuesday to support Park City High School tennis coach Lani Wilcox. She faces one count of aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony, and one count of interrupting an emergency call, a Class B misdemeanor, after an altercation with a student tennis player on August 29, 2022.
Her lawyers asked for the justification hearing. Under a new law in Utah, before a case goes to trial, defendants can ask prosecutors to prove that the crime was not committed in self-defense or in defense of others.
Clayton Simms, Wilcox’s attorney, has called her actions that day self-defense. He said she was not only trying to protect herself, but also other players on the field.
Wilcox testified on Tuesday that it all started when she told the alleged victim what position she would play in the next day’s game. Angry at the news, the student took her phone to the bathroom to calm down.
When she returned about an hour later, Wilcox testified that she asked the student to leave because she would not allow her to return to practice.
But the student did not leave. Surveillance video played in court shows Wilcox and the student exchanging words several times before the student punched Wilcox in the face.
I turned around when she came after me and she hit me really hard, Wilcox said. And as she hit me, she said, “F*** you, Lani.”
The prosecution played surveillance video showing Wilcox approaching the alleged victim several times.
Who approached whom first and whether they met each other’s eyes was a focus of the cross-examination.
But are you suggesting that because I get close to her, she can hit me? Is that what you suggest? Wilcox said.
I ask the questions. She’s not hitting you here, is she? said the prosecutor.
No, but she’s been very defiant the last few minutes, if you’ve noticed, she’s not going away,’ Wilcox said.
Prosecutor Patricia Cassell argued that Wilcox put the player in a stranglehold after the blow and that she was unable to breathe.
The video shows the two falling backwards. Wilcox testified that she suffered a concussion when her head hit the concrete.
Wilcox testified that she was stunned by the fall and was not clear what happened next, other than trying to keep everyone on the field safe.
Do you feel responsible for other tennis girls and other people who were there? asked attorney Clayton Simms.
I do. I am their coach. I should protect them, Wilcox said.
Is that what you did? Simms asked.
Yes, said Wilcox.
Assistant tennis coach Brad Smith was on court that day. After Wilcox and the player fell to the ground, the video shows Smith running over to help. The video shows the player kicking him in the crotch.
Defense attorney Clayton Simms asked Smith if the altercation was a surprise.
It was very unexpected. I would never expect a student to hit an elderly person, almost, sorry Lani,” Smith said.
On the stand, the player testified that she was upset, but after spending an hour in the bathroom talking to her mother and stepfather on the phone, she calmed down.
I try to explain my situation but she also yells at me. So I try to defuse the situation, but also stand up for myself, she said.
She admitted to punching Wilcox in the face and said she then tried to run away.
I really don’t know what happened. The next thing I knew I was lying on the floor. And then I realized I couldn’t breathe, she said. So then I pushed her hands over my neck, because I’m kind of short, so I was like, I pushed over my head, and I think one of her hands touched her face.
She testified that she didn’t hit Wilcox very hard. She said the red mark on Wilcox’s face, which appeared on a poster in court, was not because of her, but because Wilcox must have punched her own face.
Yes, it’s Lani, but I didn’t hit her that hard, she said.
Did she hit herself? Simms asked.
Yes, that’s what I think,” she said.
After the altercation, police came to the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (MARC), as did the students’ parents.
When Wilcox met with the parents to show them what their daughter had allegedly done, both Wilcox and Smith testified that the student’s stepfather said Wilcox may have punched himself in the face.
The student’s mother took the stand on Tuesday and testified that Wilcox admitted to putting their daughter in a stranglehold.
My husband said: Did you strangled my daughter?
What did she say?
She said yes, in fact I strangled her twice,” she said.
Wilcox’s attorney, under cross-examination, reminded the student’s mother that she was under oath. Before the trial ended, he brought Wilcox and Smith back on the stand to contradict the mother’s testimony.
Judge Richard Mrazik did not rule. The prosecution and defense will then each submit a brief summarizing their arguments.
A decision is expected on March 24, 2023 on whether the case will go to court.
|
