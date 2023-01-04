Lehigh looking for Patriot League’s first road win at Bucknell





BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Lehigh men’s basketball team heads for a Patriot League tilt with the Bucknell Bison at the Sojka Pavilion as both teams look for their first win in league play on Thursday night. Lehigh (5-8, 0-2 PL) enters the game after a 76-60 loss to Colgate on Monday, January 2. Eve Taylor recorded 19 points and six rebounds, which were team highs for the Mountain Hawks. The sophomore duo of Tyler Whitney-Sidney and Keith Higgins Jr. both finished in double digits, with Whitney-Sidney scoring 13 points, nine of which came in the second half, and 12 points for Higgins Jr., who has now scored at least 10 points in the last five games. Three Mountain Hawks have averaged at least 12 points per game, now led by Higgins Jr. with 14.0 points per game and 2.1 assists per game. Taylor contributed 13.5 points with 5.2 rebounds per game, while Whitney-Sidney scored 12.2 points per game, and a team-leading 22 steals and 4.7 rebounds Bucknell (7-8, 0-2 PL) goes into Thursday’s game after a four-game losing slip, including opener pairings against Holy Cross (60-58) and Boston University (69-61). The Bison versus regular opponents are 1-1, falling to Marist (60-54 OT) in overtime, then defeating Saint Francis (Pa.) (89-65). Xander Rice leads the Bison in scoring with 15.1 points per game and leads the team with 60 assists and 18 steals. Alex Timmerman averages 11.3 points and Andre Screen scores at a clip of 10.9 points per appearance, with both Bisons posting a co-leading 6.4 rebounds per game. Screen also leads the team in blocks with 15. Bucknell leads the overall series with a record of 110-71-1 and is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings. Lehigh claimed both encounters last season, winning the Bison in the regular season for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Mountain Hawks will play their second straight Patriot League game, taking on the Navy on Sunday, January 8. Date: January 5, 2023 Opponent: Bucknell Bison Tip: 19:00 Arena (capacity): Sojka Pavilion (4,000) Place: Lewisburg, up. Lehigh’s record: 5-8, 0-2 Patriot League Bucknell’s record: 7-8, 0-2 Patriot League Series: Bucknell leads, 110-71-1 TV/Video: ESPN+ Radio: Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM Like Lehigh Men’s Basketball opFacebookcontinuationTwitterandInstagramfor exclusive content, team updates and more. Tickets for one match are on saleHERE.

