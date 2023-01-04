Column: Michigan needs to do something about the Harbaugh/NFL rumors, and fast

From the moment the Fiesta Bowl ended and the season was over for the Michigan Wolverines, one wondered if that was Jim Harbaugh’s last game coaching his alma mater.

In fact, many people wondered that, especially those in the sports media.

Despite Harbaugh saying ahead of the College Football Playoff that he would enthusiastically coach the Wolverines in 2023, it wasn’t a story that was constantly written about, talked about on TV, or even talked about on social media.

Fast forward to the present day and everyone in the media is writing a Harbaugh/NFL rumor story, fueling a ton of discussion on TV and on social media. Worst of all came yesterday when The Athletic ran a story that included a quote from an unnamed source claiming that it would be a foregone conclusion if Harbaugh got a job as an NFL coach.

All a story like that does is hurt Michigan’s football program. It hurts recruiting, it makes current coaches and players wonder if they will have Harbaugh as their head coach next season. Simply put, it’s not good, and it’s gotten pretty tiresome.

When it comes to recruiting, the Class of 2024 has a chance to become very special to the Wolverines. They already have four commits in class, three of them with four stars. More high-ranking players, including five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, have taken a very strong interest in the program after two consecutive bursts of ohio state and Big Ten Championship Game victories. It is possible that Michigan will end up in a top-10, or even a better class, in 2024.

When Harbaugh applied for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job last year, the Wolverines’ hiring momentum had suddenly stalled. It hurt so much that they missed out on several high ranking recruits in the Class of 2023, and they never made amends with those recruits. Michigan cannot afford to let that happen again in the class of 2024.

Something has to be done quickly. Whether it’s a contact extension, a public statement on Michigan Football’s Twitter account, something that will prove Harbaugh isn’t going away. Neither the program nor Harbaugh should have to do this because of what he said last month, but nobody remembers that story or those comments anymore. They have to do something fast. Soon.

The best possible solution would be for athletic director Warde Manuel to pull out the checkbook, throw it at Harbaugh, and say write it yourself. Whatever he wants a year, give it to him. I’m sure money isn’t the top priority for Harbaugh he’s had enough of it and it was always more about hard work competing at a high level and being respected by his peers but to show that kind of dedication would make him a help all along the way. for the near future.

And…would it really be unwarranted to give Harbaugh a blank check at this point? After taking a pay cut ahead of the 2021 season, he defeated Ohio State, won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff two years in a row. He has more than earned a long-term contract extension and is one of the best head coaches in college football. The man knows how to coach and would be sought after by any NFL athletic director or general manager looking for a head coach.

At the end of the day, we’re no stranger to these rumors and stories that crop up. It happened just about every off-season Harbaugh was in Ann Arbor, especially this past off-season. But this time there has to be more urgency.