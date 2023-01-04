The Davis Cup victory tells the story of Canada’s bright tennis future, says Auger-Aliassime

The current6:30 pmCanadian tennis has a bright future, says Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime is rising in the tennis rankings and says his story is indicative of what’s happening in Canadian tennis.

“We’ve seen it coming more and more in recent years. Canadian tennis looks really good,” Auger-Aliassime told Matt Galloway on The current.

Auger-Aliassime and the rest of his Canadian teammates take a historic victory for the country. Canada won the Davis Cup a team tennis tournament, for the first time in Malaga, Spain, at the end of November.

“The fact that it was Canada’s first Davis Cup was special for all of us. I was thrilled to be a part of it. It’s definitely a moment I’ll remember for a very long time.” said Auger-Aliassime.

“I hope it’s not the last. I hope we can repeat it, but it was very special.”

And Auger-Aliassime also has its own success.The 22-year-old from Montreal is ranked sixth worldwide, with four singles titles in the year, including a win against tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

And Auger-Aliassime also has its own success. The 22-year-old from Montreal is ranked sixth worldwide, with four singles titles in the year, including a win against tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

The Rise of Canada

Auger-Aliassime is one of many Canadian young stars to have scored big wins over the last decade.

2019, Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam , who took home the title at both the US Open and Canadian Open. In 2021, then 19-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez finished second at the 2021 USOpen, beating the top ranked player in the world, Naomi Osaka.

And 23-year-old Denis Shapovalov, ranked 18th worldwide, keeps his Canadian teammate company on the world standings. The ATP country ranking places Canada in eighth place.

Auger-Aliassime credits the rise of Canadian talent an increase in money and resources and then watch stars like Milos Raonic achieve massive international success.

“After that, a lot more players kept coming in the years after that and I think that’s just a testament to all the work and investment.”

Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez, seen in this September 2021 file photo, won two events in 2022, earning one of Tennis Canada’s Players of the Year awards. (Seth Wenig/The Associated Press)

Auger-Aliassime hopes his success, and the success of his teammates, can continue to drive growth in the sport.

“We were not seen as a nation of tennis players who were successful in the tennis scene, and now we are one of the best, if not the best, this year,” he said.

"I hope that this [Davis Cup] winning also takes us further and that [it]inspires kids to dream big and achieve great things in sports too."

“I hope that this [Davis Cup] winning also takes us further and that [it]inspires kids to dream big and achieve great things in sports too.”

As for Auger-Aliassime, he intends to continue his rise to the top with his sights set on improving as a tennis player.

“That’s really the most I can do, just try to get better with the things I can control,” he said. But Auger-Aliassime also has some future title wins in mind.

“To win [ATP Tour] Masters 1000, Grand Slams, those are things that are next on my list to win first. Of course it’s a big challenge, but I’m looking forward to trying that next year.”