Maria Sakkari takes part in the Tennis Plays for Peace charity event in Melbourne

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari will take part in the Tennis Plays for Peace charity event at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 11.

Sakkari is currently in Western Australia where she sealed Greece’s first Group A win at the United Cup in Perth after defeating Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-2.

Sakkari will be joined at the upcoming charity event by tennis players Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Alex Zverev, Frances Tiafoe and Alex de Minaur.

Tennis Plays for Peace is a global initiative supported by all Grand Slams, the Association of Tennis Professionals, Women’s Tennis Association and International Tennis Federation to bring the tennis community and fans together in support of war relief efforts in Ukraine.

Funds raised from the tennis charity event will support ground relief work in Ukraine by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund Australia (UNICEF) and Global Giving, as well as contributing to the Crisis Relief Fund Ukraine.

Photo: Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said of the event: “Through Tennis Plays for Peace, the tennis community can provide practical assistance by raising funds, and express our heartfelt support for the victims of war.”

We look forward to a spectacular evening of tennis and entertainment and a wonderful opportunity to come together and raise much-needed funds,” added Tiley.

To date, Tennis Plays for Peace has raised $1,143,034 of the $89,292 goal for the Crisis Relief Fund Ukraine.

Tickets for Tennis Plays for Peace cost $25 for adults and $5 for children and are available here. For more information, visit the AO website here.