Borna Gojo Defeats Adrian Mannarino In United Cup Epic | ATP tour
A remarkable third-set comeback from Borna Gojo secured a dramatic United Cup win for Croatia on Tuesday in Perth as the world number 144 beat Adrian Mannarino 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6 (5) to his country a City Finals clash against Team Greece.
Gojo was under pressure after world number 4 Caroline Garcia beat Petra Martic in straight sets to cut Team France’s deficit to 1-2 in the decisive Group F tie, but the 24-year-old was ice cold under push in two tie. -breaks to prevail against an opponent 98 places above him in the Pepperstone ATP rankings.
A huge serve kept Gojo’s foothold as Mannarino became the dominant player in the second and third sets, but the Frenchman failed to serve out for the match 5–3 in the decider and Gojo’s newfound momentum took him to three games. points in the 12th game.
Mannarino typically kept his composure to save them all, but there was no denying Gojo as he opened an ultimately unassailable 5/1 lead in the tie-break en route to a two hour 50 minute victory in which he fired 14 aces. .
don’t know [how I won], said Gojo after the game. No real answer. I just tried to take the support of the team and absorb the energy. I was a little behind in the third and thanks to them I won. Without them I would have lost.
Team Croatia captain Iva Majoli was delighted to secure victory with one game to spare after Mannarino came within one match to win the Group F match.
We knew 2-0 is a big lead and put more pressure on France today, said Majoli. But we knew that every game today would be difficult. They had their top players playing and very open games. I mean, it could have gone either way. Mixed, you never know. They were probably a bit of a favorite in the mix.
I am always very positive and I always believe in the players, even sometimes when we are underdogs I feel positive. It was the same today. Petra was very close, but then Borna just played great and closed the game.
SCENESSSS
Borna Gojo beat Mannarino 7-6 3-6 7-6 after a WILD final to secure Croatia’s spot in the Perth city final!#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/mPhbf1QPQp
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 3, 2023
The WTA Finals champion Garcia had previously beaten Martic in a must-win rubber to keep France’s hopes of advancing to the City Finals alive. Garcia came into her clash with Martic with a promising 4-1 head-to-head record. The WTA Finals champion backed that up and extended it to 5-1 with a 7-6 (9), 6-4 victory, while denying Martic the chance to qualify for her team.
Fittingly for a match between two of the Tour’s top servers, the first set went on the line and was decided by the narrowest of margins. Over the first 12 games, it was Martic who took more chances on the return, using her slashed backhand to good effect, including on a lofted lob that left Garcia behind.
Garcia needed her best serve to save break points in the first and ninth games; on the other hand, despite serving second, Martic was only four points behind her throw through the first 12 games.
The ensuing tiebreaker was an exciting microcosm of the match as a whole. Momentum shifted back and forth between the pair, and Garcia had to save one set point at 6/7 before converting her fifth by clearing a short forehand.
@CaroGarcia takes first set 7-6 vs. Martic!#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/PEIcCwjEdj
— United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 3, 2023
Garcia had to fend off two more break points at the start of the second set, but that was her last moment of danger. In the next match, she broke Martic to love, sealed the match by running forward from her return and found a volley winner who clipped the net en route to the open court.
The Frenchwoman, who fired seven aces from her total of 33 winners, would drop just four more points on serve as she maintained her lead until the end of the game.
“It was a very tough game,” said Garcia. “I expected a tough fight against Petra, we played a few times in 2022, and it will always be a battle of serve and who can be the most aggressive. The first set was great tennis, especially the intensity of the tiebreak, which was a crazy scenario. I’m just glad I was able to stay very calm and focused, point by point, even after making some easy mistakes.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
