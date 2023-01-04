Mens Lacrosse Announces 2023 Schedule





CHAPEL HILL, NC Entered year 15 under the guidance of head coach Joe Breschi The North Carolina men’s lacrosse program unveiled its 2023 schedule Wednesday afternoon. The 14 game, which includes eight home games, five road games and one neutral site clash, will begin February 10 when the Tar Heels welcome Mercer to Dorrance Field. After the game with the Bears, UNC goes on three consecutive games against Johns Hopkins (February 14) and Ohio State (February 19), closing the swing with the Atlantic Coast Conference opener in Syracuse (February 26). . For the first time since the start of the 2019 season, the Tar Heels will play a home game at Kenan Stadium when North Carolina hosts Denver (March 4). After an Alumni Weekend game with Brown (March 11), UNC will begin four games in eight days, travel to Duke (March 17) and finish with three home showdowns against Dartmouth (March 19), High Point (March 22) and Providence (March 19). March 25). To kick off the month of April, a Friday night clash with Virginia (April 7) kicks off the final homestretch for UNC in ACC play. A matchup with Syracuse (April 15) in Olney, Md. serves as the first regular season, neutral site conference game for the Tar Heels since 2010. The Tar Heels close out the campaign with two straight games against Notre Dame, on the road (April 22) and at Chapel Hill (May 6). To view the entire schedule, click here

