Eagles go out to play Vikings, Hornets

The first road trip of the Big Sky schedule is coming up this week for women’s basketball in Eastern Washington. Eastern will be on their way to play Portland State on Thursday, January 5 at 6 p.m. Pacific time, followed by Sacramento State on Saturday, January 7 at 2 p.m.

Fans can stream both games on ESPN+, while live stats for the Portland St. game can be seen on GoViks.com. Live stats for the Sacramento St. game will be via Hornetsports.com.

Last timeout

Eastern opened the Big Sky game at home last week, falling to Montana State, 84-92, in its final game. The Bobcats opened up an 18-point lead over the Eagles in the first quarter and went into halftime with a 43–28 lead. Eastern made a run against Montana St. in the third, cutting the lead to 59-55 heading into the fourth. In the fourth quarter, the Eagles tied the game at 61 with 7:57 left in the game and then took the lead on a made free throw from Camille Jentzsch . However, the Bobcats would regain the lead and extend it down the stretch, winning the game. Eastern had a 49.2 shooting percentage in the game, with Montana St. at 51.4 percent.

Jaydia Martin went all out to try to spark a comeback for the Eagles, scoring 22 points and getting 10 rebounds. It was Martin’s third career double-double and first this season. Aliyah Alexander finished with 18 points in the game.

A look at the eagles

Midway through the season, Eastern is 7-5 overall and has a 0-2 record to begin conference play. The team is 2-2 away and 5-3 at home this season. The Eagles have the third-highest scoring average in the conference with 71.6 points per game. The team is second with a score margin of plus-6.2. Eastern’s 41.4 percent shooting rate is fourth in the Big Sky. Avoiding mistakes is still a staple for the Eagles, maintaining a revenue margin of plus 5.08. They also have a 1.30 assist-to-turnover margin as a team ranked 14the in the NCAA and averaged 15.67 assists per game to lead the conference. The Eagles are 11e in the country in revenue per game, with just 12.1.

Eastern has no shortage of goalscorers, with four players currently averaging in double digits. The team is led by Jaydia Martin and her average of 14.3 points per game. Jamie Loera is second in the team (10.8), followed by Jacinta Buckley (10.4) and Aliyah Alexander (10.4).

Martin is seventh in the Big Sky for scoring and has a 36.6 three-point shooting percentage to place sixth. She has scored 20 or more points in two games season, scoring in double digits in 10 of the team’s 12 games. The sophomore is second on the team in assists (28) and steals (20), while third in rebounds (4.7). On the line, Martin has a 78.9 free throw percentage, good for seventh in the conference. She has averaged 2.5 made threes per game to finish sixth in the Big Sky and 63ed at the NCAA.

Buckley leads the team in 7.3 rebounds per game, with two double-digit rebounds this season and one double-double. The junior leads Eastern by 12 blocks and she averages 1.0 per game to rank seventh in the Big Sky.

Loera is tied for the conference lead in steals at 2.4 per game and 29 overall this season. She is ranked 62nd steals in the nation. Her 4.3 assists per game is third in the Big Sky while maintaining a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio to rank second. Loera is second on the team with 5.2 rebounds per game and ranks 16the in the conference.

Alexander gives Eastern a fourth scoring opportunity, as the redshirt freshman scored double digits in six games this season. Over the last three games, Alexander scores an average of 17.0 points per game.

Exploring the Vikings

Portland State is 0-1 to start the conference schedule and 5-6 overall this season. They are 4-3 at home and 1-3 away. The Vikings lost to Sacramento State last Saturday (Dec. 31), 56-65. Over 11 games, Portland St. averages 63.4 points per game and allows 59.7 points per game. The team’s defense ranks third in the Big Sky. From behind the arc, the Vikings lead the conference with a shooting percentage of 36.7 on 229 attempts. Portland St. is also the top Big Sky team on the steal leaderboard, averaging 10.0 per game.

Sophomore guard Esmeralda Morales leads the Vikings offense, averaging 15.3 points per game for sixth in the conference. Morales leads the Big Sky with a 46.9 three-point percentage and is fifth with a 44.8 overall shooting percentage. She also tied for the conference lead in steals, with Loera averaging 2.4 per game. Senior guard Jada Smith gives the Vikings a powerful second scoring opportunity, averaging 12.8 points per game. Smith leads the Big Sky with 3.0 made threes per game and ranks fifth in three-point shooting percentage (39.8%).

Series history

Eastern Washington is 40-32 against Portland St. in program history, with a record of 23-9 at home, 15-19 on the road, and 2-4 at neutral venues. The Eagles won the season series against the Vikings last season 68-44 at home and 68-50 on the road. Jaydia Martin scored 22 points in the team’s most recent road matchup (3/4/22).

Exploring the hornets

Sacramento State started conference play 1-0 with a 65-56 victory over Portland State and is 10-2 overall this season. The team has a 3-1 home record, 5-1 on the road and 2-0 at a neutral venue. The Hornets have the highest scoring margin in the conference with plus-7.2. Their defense ranks second, scoring 58.1 points per game. On floor, Sacramento St. shoots 45.7 percent to lead the Big Sky. They hold opponents to 39.5 percent shooting, the fourth-lowest average in the conference. The Hornets excel at block shots, leading all conference teams at 4.3 per game.

Junior center Isnelle Natabou is fourth in the Big Sky with 17.1 points per game and she leads the conference with 10.4 rebounds per game. Her shooting percentage of 66.7 is also the highest in the Big Sky. The Hornet’s net defense is powered by sophomore guard Katie Peneueta and her 1.5 blocks per set. Peneueta has a total of 18 blocks this season.

Series history

In series history between Eastern and Sacramento St., the Eagles lead 37-21 with a road record of 19-10. Eastern is 16-9 at home and 2-2 in neutrals. Last season, the Hornets won both meetings between the two teams (59-49 and 67-58).

Next one

Eastern Washington will be back home to play Idaho on Saturday, January 14 at 1 p.m. for the team’s lone game the following week.