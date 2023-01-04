Sports
Three Stars of the Week Awards go to Penn State and Wisconsin
First star
Kevin Wall, Penn State
F Jr. Penfield, NY Chilliwack (BCHL)
- Accumulated four points with two goals and two assists in Penn States sweep of No. 20/20 RIT on December 30-31
- Recorded two goals and an assist in PSU’s 6–1 victory on December 30
- Extended his career best points streak to six games
- Grabs his first weekly award for 2022-23 and third of his career
- Last Penn State honor: Liam Souliere (second star) on November 1, 2022
Second star
Liam Souliere, Penn State
G Jr. Brampton, Ontario Victoria (BCHL)
- Stopped 51 of 53 shots in pair wins against No. 20/20 RIT on Dec 30-31
- Finished with a .962 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average against the Tigers
- Moved to third on Penn State’s career win list (23)
- Earns the weekly Big Ten award for the second time this season
- Last Penn State honor: Liam Souliere (second star) on November 1, 2022
Third star
Jared Moe, Wisconsin
G Sr. New Prague, Minn. Minnesota (Big Ten)
- Named Most Outstanding Goalkeeper of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
- Posted second shutout of the season with a 24-save effort in Wisconsin’s 4–0 victory against Lake Superior State on December 28
- Recorded a .958 save percentage during the holiday tournament
- Honored with his third career weekly award and second of the season
- Wisconsin’s last winner: Jared Moe (second star) on October 25, 2022
2022-23 Big Ten HockeyThree stars
Oct 4
First Star: Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN
Second Star: Travis Treloar, Jr., F, OSU
Third Star: Jakub Dobeš, So., G, OSU
11 October
First Star: Jimmy Snuggerud, Fr., F, VAN
Second Star: Stephen Halliday, Fr., F, OSU
Third Star: Ryan Kirwan, So., F, PSU
October 18th
First Star: Ben Schoen, So., F, PSU
Second Star: Drew Bavaro, Jr., D, ND
Third Star: Erik Portillo, Jr., G, MICH
October 25
First star: Adam Fantilli, Fr., F, ME
Second Star: Jared Moe, Sr., G, WIS
Third Star: Jagger Joshua, Sr., F, MSU
November 1st
First Star: Luke Hughes, So., D, MICH
Second Star: Liam Souliere, Jr., G, PSU
Third Star: Ryan Bischel, Sr., G, ND
November 8
First star: Dylan St. Cyr, Gr., G, MSU
Second Star: Justen Close, Sr., G, MINN
Third Star: Erik Middendorf, Sr., F, MSU
November 15
First star: Nicolas Müller, Sr., F, MSU
Second Star: Mackie Samoskevich, So., F, MICH
Third Star: Bryce Brodzinski, Sr., F, MINN
November 22
First Star: Luke Mittelstadt, Fr., D, MINN
Second Star: Karsen Dorwart, Fr., F, MSU
Third Star: Dylan Duke, So., F, MICH
November 29
First star: Dylan St. Cyr, Gr., G, MSU
Second Star: Erik Portillo, Jr., G, MICH
Third Star: Karsen Dorwart, Fr., F, MSU
December 6
First Star: Justen Close, Sr., G, MINN
Second Star: Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN
Third Star: Cole McWard, So., D, OSU
December 13th
First Star: Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN
Second Star: Erik Portillo, Jr., G, MICH
Third Star: Dylan St. Cyr, Gr., G, MSU
the 20th of December
First star: Joe Dunlap, Jr., F, OSU
Second Star: Scooter Brickey, Sr., D, OSU
Third Star: Davis Burnside, Fr., F, OSU
January 4
First Star: Kevin Wall, Sr., F, PSU
Second Star: Liam Souliere, Jr., G, PSU
Third Star: Jared Moe, Sr., G, WIS
|
