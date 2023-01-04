Three Stars of the Week Awards go to Penn State and Wisconsin





First star

Kevin Wall, Penn State

F Jr. Penfield, NY Chilliwack (BCHL) Accumulated four points with two goals and two assists in Penn States sweep of No. 20/20 RIT on December 30-31

Recorded two goals and an assist in PSU’s 6–1 victory on December 30

Extended his career best points streak to six games

Grabs his first weekly award for 2022-23 and third of his career

Last Penn State honor: Liam Souliere (second star) on November 1, 2022 Second star

Liam Souliere, Penn State

G Jr. Brampton, Ontario Victoria (BCHL) Stopped 51 of 53 shots in pair wins against No. 20/20 RIT on Dec 30-31

Finished with a .962 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average against the Tigers

Moved to third on Penn State’s career win list (23)

Earns the weekly Big Ten award for the second time this season

Last Penn State honor: Liam Souliere (second star) on November 1, 2022 Third star

Jared Moe, Wisconsin

G Sr. New Prague, Minn. Minnesota (Big Ten) Named Most Outstanding Goalkeeper of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

Posted second shutout of the season with a 24-save effort in Wisconsin’s 4–0 victory against Lake Superior State on December 28

Recorded a .958 save percentage during the holiday tournament

Honored with his third career weekly award and second of the season

Wisconsin’s last winner: Jared Moe (second star) on October 25, 2022 2022-23 Big Ten HockeyThree stars

Oct 4 First Star: Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN

Second Star: Travis Treloar, Jr., F, OSU

Third Star: Jakub Dobeš, So., G, OSU 11 October First Star: Jimmy Snuggerud, Fr., F, VAN

Second Star: Stephen Halliday, Fr., F, OSU

Third Star: Ryan Kirwan, So., F, PSU October 18th First Star: Ben Schoen, So., F, PSU

Second Star: Drew Bavaro, Jr., D, ND

Third Star: Erik Portillo, Jr., G, MICH October 25 First star: Adam Fantilli, Fr., F, ME

Second Star: Jared Moe, Sr., G, WIS

Third Star: Jagger Joshua, Sr., F, MSU November 1st First Star: Luke Hughes, So., D, MICH

Second Star: Liam Souliere, Jr., G, PSU

Third Star: Ryan Bischel, Sr., G, ND November 8 First star: Dylan St. Cyr, Gr., G, MSU

Second Star: Justen Close, Sr., G, MINN

Third Star: Erik Middendorf, Sr., F, MSU November 15 First star: Nicolas Müller, Sr., F, MSU

Second Star: Mackie Samoskevich, So., F, MICH

Third Star: Bryce Brodzinski, Sr., F, MINN November 22 First Star: Luke Mittelstadt, Fr., D, MINN

Second Star: Karsen Dorwart, Fr., F, MSU

Third Star: Dylan Duke, So., F, MICH November 29 First star: Dylan St. Cyr, Gr., G, MSU

Second Star: Erik Portillo, Jr., G, MICH

Third Star: Karsen Dorwart, Fr., F, MSU December 6 First Star: Justen Close, Sr., G, MINN

Second Star: Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN

Third Star: Cole McWard, So., D, OSU December 13th First Star: Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN

Second Star: Erik Portillo, Jr., G, MICH

Third Star: Dylan St. Cyr, Gr., G, MSU the 20th of December First star: Joe Dunlap, Jr., F, OSU

Second Star: Scooter Brickey, Sr., D, OSU

Third Star: Davis Burnside, Fr., F, OSU January 4 First Star: Kevin Wall, Sr., F, PSU

Second Star: Liam Souliere, Jr., G, PSU

Third Star: Jared Moe, Sr., G, WIS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigten.org/news/2023/1/3/mens-ice-hockey-three-stars.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos