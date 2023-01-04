EXAMPLE: Men’s Basketball is about to begin Conference Play at UMass Lowell





Orono, ME – The University of Maine men’s basketball team kicks off its 2023 conference schedule on Thursday, January 5 with a road game against the River Hawks from UMass Lowell. HISTORY: This will be the 17th meeting between these two programs of all time. The River Hawks hold the all-time record against Maine with a 12-4 record over the Black Bears. Last season, the River Hawks won both games of the season. ABOUT THE BLACK BEARS: Maine finish the non-conference portion of their schedule with a 6-7 record, losing their last non-conference game of the season against Harvard their final time out, 74-73 in overtime. Gedi Juozapaitis put in a great performance for the Black Bears in the loss, scoring 19 points, including a three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime and another three-pointer with seconds left in overtime to give the Black Bears a chance. to take the lead in the final seconds of the race. Kelly Tynes and Peter Filipovity maintained their solid play throughout the season as they both reached double digits in scoring in the losing effort. Filipovity put up a career-best day on the boards, taking 12 against Harvard to go with his 11 points for his third double-double of the season. Kelly Tynes has his hands over the top of the NCAA standings on the defensive end of the floor while remaining second in the nation in steals per game at 3.08 per game. He also ranks third in total steals in the NCAA with 40 steals on the season. The Black Bears rank among the top in the American East in a number of key conference game competition categories. They rank first in steals per game (9.7), second in field goal percentage (46.9), and second in turnover margin (1.5). ABOUT THE RIVER HAWKS: The River Hawks are off to their best start in program history since becoming a Division I program as they sit on a 13-2 record, including a victory in their opening conference game on Saturday, a 67-64 victory over NJIT. Mikey Watkins led the way in scoring for the River Hawks in the win, as he scored 15 points on a near-perfect six-of-seven shooting percentage from the field. Ayinde Hikim (12) and Max Brooks (10) rounded out the top-three scorers on the night for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly has managed on the offensive side of the floor early in the River Hawks offense as he leads the team in scoring at 13.0 per game. Everette Hammond (12.1) and Ayinde Hikim (10.1) complete Lowell’s top-three scorers of the season. Band story Maine (6-7, 0-0 USA) Category UMass Lowell (13-2, 1-0) 70.5 Points per game 79.8 68.5 Opponent points per game 63.1 2.0 Score Margin 16.7 46.9 Percentage of field goals 50.1 33.2 3-point field goal percentage 38.6 71.3 Free throw percentage 67.9 32.4 Rebounds per game 41.7 -1.2 Rebound Margin 10.0 14.3 Assistance per game 15.7 12.8 Revenue per game 15.5 14.3 Turnover forced per game 15.7 9.7 Steals per game 8.1 2.5 Blocks per game 5.3 -UMaine-

