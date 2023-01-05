Boee wins RMISA Qualifier at US Championships

HOUGHTON, Michigan. After an average day Monday to open the 2023 ski season, the Colorado Buffaloes Ski Team responded with authority by placing 1-3-5 on the men’s side and fifth on the women’s Classic Sprints races here Wednesday in another RMISA Qualifier at the US National Cross Country Ski Championships.

“All in all, we had a much better day today than Monday,” says CU Nordic Coach John Weinberger said. “Magnus, Will, Hugo and Weronika all skied very strongly. Will and Magnus did not qualify super high but worked their way through the heats. Hugo qualified seventh and was the best U20 skier, and Weronika qualified fifth and didn’t get knocked out a bit in the last heat she did great too. We’ve been skiing more like we should be skiing, and in classic distance races I think Luka (Riley) and Zander (Mauer) will move up quite a bit as well.”

This is the second race of the US Championships and the second to count as an NCAA qualifying race for the RMISA skiers in attendance. The remaining two races later this week will not count towards RMISA Qualifiers.

Senior Magnus Boo took the win on the men’s side, finishing second overall behind Kristoffer Karsrud of Northern Michigan (not an RMISA school). Junior want to cook finished fourth overall, took a podium as the third place RMISA skier and was the second American in the field, earning a podium finish as only American skiers are eligible to be the US National Champion.

freshman Hugo Hinckfuss achieved a fifth-place RMISA finish as he was the first skier out of the final, placing third in the first semi-final. Hinckfuss was the top U20 skier in the qualifier and the only one to advance to the quarter finals as the next highest U20 or U18 skier finished 41st in the qualifier.

Team scores are not kept for RMISA qualifiers, but had this been a scored encounter, the men’s team would have easily won the race over Utah by a score of 103-85.

On the women’s side, junior Veronica Kaleta took fifth place as five RMISA skiers advanced to the finals. She struggled a bit at the end of the final, finishing last after winning her quarterfinal and placing second in her semifinal.

For Boee, after finishing outside the top 10 for the third time in 36 (now 37) career races on Monday, he responded with his 15th collegiate win, moving him into fifth place in CU history for all genders and only disciplines alone. to third for men’s skiers and he maintains his second place among men’s cross-country skiers in CU history.

WHAT IT MEANS: As a coach John Weinberger predicted, the Buffs as a team outperformed Monday on Wednesday, especially on the men’s side, with three top five finishers after only one in the top 10 on Monday. Kaleta was still short of women, but nevertheless managed a top five finish for NCAA qualification. The Buffs will aim to keep racing strong the last two races here at US Nationals, even if they don’t count as college races, and will divide and conquer next week when both the MSU Invitational and World University Games take place.

NEXT ONE: There are still two days of racing here at the US Championships, but they will not count towards RMISA qualifying. After that, two events are scheduled for the Nordic teams, as the Montana State Invitational will take place at the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center on January 13 and 14. The Buffs will essentially be split between that meeting and the World University Games, which take place in Lake Placid January 12-22. Seven Nordic Buffs will represent their respective nations at the World University Games, leaving six Buffs to compete in the Montana State Meet.

“We will look for two more solid days of racing,” said Weinberger. “It’s important races for the junior skiers. Luka could earn a spot for the Junior World Championships if he skis well. Will is also trying to earn a spot for World Cups, so if he skis well he can earn some World Cup starts. this season.”

MEN’S NORDIC NOTES:

Boee advanced to the quarterfinals with the 22nd fastest qualifying time, winning his quarterfinal, finishing second to Koch in his semifinal before finishing as the top RMISA skier in the final heat to take the win. His victory gave him 15 career wins in 37 career races. He also now has 34 top 10 finishes, 29 top five and 24 podium finishes. The 15 wins put him in sole possession of fifth in CU history, breaking a tie with Dave Butts (1958-60) and Mads Stroem (2014-17). It puts him in sole possession of third for men’s skier wins, breaking the tie with the same two skiers and behind only Frank Brown (17, 1957-59) and Rune Oedegarard (19, 2012-15). It puts him second for men’s cross country behind Oedegaard. He becomes just the fifth skier in CU history to win a race in four different seasons, joining Bjorn Svensson (1990-93), Maria Grevsgaard (2006-09), Eliska Hajkova (2010-13) and Oedegaard (2012-15 ). His 24 career podium appearances put him in sole possession of eighth in CU history, fifth for men’s skiers, and fourth for men’s cross-country skiers. His 29 top five finishes now rank tied for ninth in CU history, tied for sixth for men’s skiers, and tied for fourth for men’s cross-country skiers. His 34 top 10 finishes are tied for 19th in CU history, tied for 13th for men’s skiers, and tied for eighth for men’s cross-country skiers.

Koch placed 23rd in the qualifying heat to advance to the quarterfinals, where she finished second in his heat before winning his semifinal and finishing fourth in the final heat. His third place is his third career podium appearance, his fourth career top five finish, 14th in the top 10 and 20th in the top 20 in 21 career races.

Hinckfuss was seventh in the qualifying race, second in his quarterfinal and fourth in his semifinal. He took his first top five and first top 10 finish in his second career race.

Frederick Nilsen was 19th based on his qualifying time and finished 19th for the second race in a row, giving him 13 top 20 finishes in his 14 career races.

was 19th based on his qualifying time and finished 19th for the second race in a row, giving him 13 top 20 finishes in his 14 career races. Alexander Mauer finished 23rd based on his qualifying time.

finished 23rd based on his qualifying time. Luke Riley finished 26th based on his qualifying time.

NORDIC NOTES FOR WOMEN:

Kaleta finished fifth overall, she was fifth after qualifying and then won her quarterfinal and was second in her semifinal before struggling a bit at the end of the final heat where she took sixth as a fifth RMISA finisher. She now has 20 race finishes and 13 top 10 finishes, including four top five finishes.

Elena Grissom finished 22nd based on her qualifying time in her second collegiate race.

finished 22nd based on her qualifying time in her second collegiate race. Kili Lehmkuhl finished 29th based on her qualifying time.

MEN’S CLASSIC SPRINTS (42 collegiate finishers): 1. Magnus Boo , CU, 2:52.61 (2F); 2. Luke Hunter, UU, 2:53.39 (3F); 3. want to cook , CU, 2:54.65 (4F); 4. Christopher Kalev, UAF, 3:00.11 (6F); 5. Hugo Hinckfuss , CU, 3:01.36 (4QF); 6. Sigurd Roenning, UAA, 2:59.12 (5QF); 7. Noel Keefe, UU, 2:56.80 (3SF); 8. Tom Mancini, UU, 2:57.93 (4SF); 9. Mike Ophoff, UAF, 2:55.56 (4SF); 10. Andrew Church, DU, 3:02.03 (5SF). Other CU Finishers: Frederick Nilsen 3:00.53 (W), 23. Alexander Mauer 3:01.76 (Question), 26. Luke Riley 3:04.36 (Question).