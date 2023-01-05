Hattie completes Springboard Sweep at UGA Diving Invite, Cable Sets PR on platform





ATHENS, Ga. For the second day in a row, Tennessee’s Bryan Hattie finished top in the men’s event at the Georgia Diving Invitational, while Grace cable posted a new personal best on the platform on Wednesday. For the second day in a row, Tennessee’sfinished top in the men’s event at the Georgia Diving Invitational, whileposted a new personal best on the platform on Wednesday. In the men’s 3-meter, Hattie led the way as three Vols finished in the top six of the event. The junior from Victoria, British Columbia won the 1-meter event yesterday and followed up that performance by posting a 381.50 effort to beat the springboard events. Five of his six dives scored more than 60 points. Jacob Resor and Nick Stone joined Hattie in the final. Reasor got a score of 337.25 to take fourth, while Stone recovered from early struggles to average 60.6 points per dive on his final three attempts, finishing with a 327.40 attempt to finish sixth. Owen Redfearn just missed out on the finals and placed 14th overall during the prelims with a score of 308.50. With three Vols finishing in the top six at 10 feet, all three again earned nightcap spots for the Bulldawg Shootout, a knockout style event unique to the UGA Diving Invite. On the women’s side, Cable highlighted the prelims by posting a new career best score of 277.50, falling just short of the UT records from ninth place. Her performance got off to a strong start, reaching over 60 points in her first two dives. In the final, she finished fifth with a score of 234.55. Tanesha Lucoe was the best overall finisher for the Lady Vols, as she placed third on a 246.00 effort despite a few low-scoring dives. Her list included an impressive Inward 2 1/2 Somersault Pike that gave her a score of 72.80. During prelims, she had the third best grade with 270.40. Completion for the UT, Ella Renner and Kara Holt also achieved places in the final. Renner posted a score of 229.20 and placed sixth. Holt was ninth behind a mark of 219.05. Bailey Davenport posted a score of 184.85 and finished 26th during the preliminaries. On Wednesday, the Lady Vols compete at 1 meter, while the Vols enter the platform. The session starts at 11am with simultaneous men’s and women’s events. The finals start 15 minutes after the end of the prelims session. For the most up-to-date information on the program, follow Tennessee Swim & Dive Twitter and Instagram and like usFacebook.

