Lehigh looks set to bounce back at home against Bucknell on Thursday





BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women’s basketball team will host Bucknell Thursday in the first of two home games for the Mountain Hawks this week. The Mountain Hawks are coming off their first Patriot League loss of the season as Bucknell dropped his first two league games of the season. Lehigh has an overall record of 5-8, while Bucknell is 4-9. Bucknell leads the all-time series 51-44. Lehigh and Bucknell have played each other eight times in the past two seasons. The Mountain Hawks met three times in the 2021-22 season, where Lehigh lost all three times and saw their season end in the Patriot League Tournament losing 56-53 and before that five times in the 2021 COVID-shortened game . season. The last time Lehigh got the best of Bucknell was on March 11, 2021 in the Patriot League Semifinals, where the Mountain Hawks defeated the Bison 63-54, eventually defeating Boston University in the Patriot League Championship. Thursday’s game will be a head-to-head battle between the front-runners in scoring and the last-scoring attack in the league. Lehigh leads the league in scoring, with 73.5 points per game. Bucknell is last in the league, averaging just 53.6 points per game. The Bison’s two league losses were to Holy Cross and Boston U. Lehigh played Army, defeated the Black Knights 90-68 and fell to Colgate 69-59 on January 2. Frankie Hottinger who has had a spectacular 13-game season, earned the Patriot League honorable mention after averaging 23 points and 13 rebounds in the first two league games. Hottinger continues to lead the league in scoring. The senior averages 20.8 points per game and ranks 16th in the country in scoring and 19th in the country in rebounding, good for 10.3 rebounds per game. Bucknell’s Cecilia Collins leads the Bison in scoring (13.3 points per game). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Tickets for Thursday’s game can be purchased at LehighTickets.com or at Stabler Arena Thursday afternoon prior to tip. Like Lehigh Women’s Basketball op Facebookcontinuation Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content, team updates and more. Date: January 5, 2023

Opponent: Bucknell

Tip off: 6 p.m

Arena (capacity): more stable arena (6,000)

Location: Bethlehem, Pa.

Lehigh’s record: 5-8

Army record: 4-9

Series: 44-51

Television: ESPN+

