UT MARTIN WOMEN HOPE TO RENT SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ON THURSDAY





The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team at Martin continues its homestand with an Ohio Valley Conference game against Southeast Missouri on Thursday, January 5. Tipoff from the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+. The Skyhawks (5-8, 1-1 OVC) open the 2023 calendar year amid a three-game homestand after being on the road for more than a month. The team enjoyed its return to the friendly confines of the Elam Center with a New Year’s Eve victory over Morehead State by a final score of 63-48. With the win, UT Martin improved its home record against OVC foes to 96-17 (84.9 winning percentage) since 2009. Despite playing with a limited roster, UT Martin still posted four players in double digits in the win against Morehead State. freshman Josie Floor started the team with a career-high 15 points while also scoring four steals and three assists. Not far behind was the Preseason All-OVC tandem of Seygan Robins and Sha Littleford each of whom scored 13 points while combined for seven assists and seven steals. Fellow freshmen Sharnecce Currie-Jelks also eclipsed double digits in the score column for the 10e time this season with 12 points while adding eight rebounds. The coaching match between UT Martin’s Kevin McMillan and Southeast Missouri’s Rekha Patterson boasts the two longest coaches in the OVC. McMillan has a career record of 257-168 in 14 seasons, while Patterson is 106-115 in eight campaigns. During that time, the Skyhawks have won six conference titles and four tournament championships, while the Redhawks won one tournament title in 2022. Southeast Missouri (5-8, 0-2 OVC) is aiming for its first league win of the season after dropping back-to-back matchups to Southern Indiana and SIUE last week. The Redhawks are led by Preseason All-OVC honoree Kennedi Watkins with 9.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. In the team’s most recent outing, Jaliyah Green (6.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg) scored a career-high 18 points to lead the team. Thursday’s matchup marks the 77e meeting between the two programs with UT Martin leading 44-32 in the series. The Skyhawks have won four consecutive games against the Redhawks while winning five straight games at the Elam Center dating back to 2017. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ while Chris Brinkley calls locally on WCMT 1410 AM/100.5 FM. Those links – plus a link to follow along with live stats – can be found at the top of the web page.

