WSU earns over 3.0 GPA for 35th consecutive semester





WICHITA, Kan. Wichita State student-athletes earned higher than a 3.00 cumulative grade point average for the 2022 fall semester, which marks the 35the-consecutive semester of reaching that milestone. The Shockers posted an overall GPA of 3.34 for the semester. In August 2022, Wichita State Athletics set a bold and aggressive five-year set of strategic goals. Academic – Beginning with the Fall 2022 Semester and Concluding with the Spring 2027 Semester – Wichita State Athletics aims for a department-wide 3.0 GPA in all 10 semesters and a department-wide 3.30 GPA in five of the next 10 semesters. done before” department-wide GPA of 3.4. “I want to congratulate Shocker student-athletes on their incredible results in Fall 2022 as they continue their uncompromising commitment to academic success,” said athletics director Kevin Saal. “Sincere thanks and appreciation for the time, efforts and support of our student-athletes. athletes, coaches, academic and administrative staff, who remain laser-focused on our primary mission to develop students, individuals, players and ultimately professionals.” Of the 191 student-athletes on the honor roll (above a 3.0), 36 earned a perfect 4.0 GPA, while 97 were named on the Dean’s List (3.5 GPA) and 168 were named Shocker Scholars (3.2 GPA). Seventy-seven percent of student-athlete grades were an A or a B. “We are very proud of the hard work our student-athletes have invested this semester,” said Gretchen Torline, director of Athletic Academic Services. “They continue our impressive division-wide streak with the 35econsecutive semester above a 3.0 GPA. We look forward to supporting their passion and desire for even greater achievements next semester.” “Shocker Athletics would also like to thank the many generous SASO donors who generously contribute their resources to support more than 117 full academic scholarships provided to more than 200 student-athletes,” said Saal. “With over 50% first-generation college students within our 250 total student-athletes, Shocker Nation truly heralds a generational and transformational change for young people when they choose to support SASO.” If you would like to improve your current contribution to SASO or make a new contribution to help provide the best educational experience for our student-athletes, please call the SASO office at 316-978-7276 or send an email to [email protected]

