Bedard sparks rally as Canada knocks out USA in world juniors





HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – Connor Bedard scored in the second period, sparking a rally and thrilling a hungry home crowd as Canada defeated the United States 6-2 in the semifinals of the World Junior Championships on Wednesday. Team Canada will play host to the Czech Republic in the title game of the tournament on Thursday. Bedard, 17, the tournament’s leading scorer and likely No. 1 in this year’s NHL Draft, scored at 11:49 of the second period, with assists from Ethan Del Mastro and Joshua Roy, to make Team USA 2-0 lead cut in half and transferring momentum to the hosts. Logan Stankoven, Adam Fantilli and Roy also scored as Team Canada overpowered American goaltender Trey Augustine in the second period. In the span of 11 minutes, Team USA went from a 2-0 lead to a 4-2 deficit. In the third period, Brandt Clarke scored to extend Canada’s lead to 5–2, before Roy added an empty score. 2 Related Logan Cooley, who plays for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and is a first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes, scored for the Americans in the first period, followed by a goal from Kenny Connors, a fourth-round pick from the Los Angeles Kings and a forward for the UMass Minutemen. Thomas Milic shrugged off those two early goals and made 43 saves for the Canadians en route to victory. Augustine, 17, who is determined to play for the Michigan State Spartans, finished with 31 for the Americans. The rivalry game was a rematch of the 2021 Junior World Finals in which Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras led a Team USA win. Canada, which won the title in August last year, is now waiting for the Czech Republic, which organized its own rally on Wednesday. David Jiricek tied the score with 39 seconds remaining, Jiri Kulich scored late in extra time to stun Sweden 2–1 in the other semi-final. The Czechs reached the finals for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001 and avoided a shootout when Kulich, a first-round pick from the Buffalo Sabres, cut from the right to the lock and lifted the puck over goalkeeper Carl Lindbom’s right shoulder with 50 seconds left in 10-minute overtime. Team USA, which lost two goals against Canada due to goaltender interference, will play against Sweden for the bronze medal on Thursday. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

