Mohammad Amir Denounces Ramiz Raja’s Paid TV Interviews After PCB Looting | Cricket





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) went through a transition when Najam Sethi took over and replaced former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja. The decision came after Pakistan’s humiliating 0-3 defeat to England in the Test series at home last month. However, Raja was furious with the decision and launched a devastating attack on the board and Sethi soon after his deposition. In an online interaction with fans, Raja also denounced the new regime for mistreatment, claiming that he was not even allowed to take his belongings from the office. (PCB reacts to Ramiz Raja’s ‘they didn’t even let me choose my stuff’ revelation after being fired) This was just one of many interactions Raja engaged in where he was highly critical of the decision. The PCB also took note of Raja’s explosive statements and threatened legal action against him. Also read | ‘Once Australia series is over…’: Srikkath blasts high voltage ‘World Cup’ warning to India Since the war of words between Raja and the board, several ex-cricketers have shared their views on it, with most disapproving of Raja for his behaviour. The club’s newest member is former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir, who is hoping to make a return to international cricket depending on his performances in the Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League. Speak against The same television, Amir said: You say they launched an attack, and describe the way they entered. I think the previous government brought you, just as the new government brought them. The pacemaker compared Sethi’s previous stint to Raja’s, then listed Sethi’s performance and made a bold claim that Raja had done maximum damage during his run. “Najam Sethi had quietly stepped down from his position. He didn’t point the finger at anyone, nor did any paid TV interviews, claiming he had been mistreated. If you’re going to count his achievements, there are plenty. first toured in 2015-2016, he was there. No one was willing to buy PSL, he made it happen. The list is endless and he could have cried on TV too. But you did nothing and talked too much. The amount of damage you did from 2019-2022, I think Najam Sethi will have to work a lot to rectify them, he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/he-could-have-also-cried-done-paid-tv-interviews-mohammad-amir-s-ruthless-take-on-ramiz-raja-vs-najam-sethi-101672828877187.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos