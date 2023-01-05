Seriously injured American soccer player shows improvement | american football news





Damar Hamlin received support from players and fans across the country after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday.

Damar Hamlin, an American football player whose collapse during a game earlier this week sparked shock and concern, is showing signs of improvement at a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hamlins team, the New York-based Buffalo Bills, said Wednesday he remained hospitalized and in critical condition. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest Monday night during a United States National Football League (NFL) game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Taking to social media, the Bills said Hamlin had shown improvement but is expected to remain in intensive care while his healthcare team continues to monitor and treat him. Damar is still in critical condition in ICU and showed signs of improvement yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain in intensive care while his care team continues to monitor and treat him. Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023 Hamlins’ collapse was broadcast live on North American television Monday and shocked audiences across the continent. During what appeared to be a routine tackle, the 24-year-old Hamlin was punched in the chest and got up to adjust his face mask before falling back to the ground. The incident sparked a wave of support for Hamlin. The player was resuscitated on the field during the broadcast and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told reporters Tuesday night that the oxygen level Hamlin needed had dropped from 100 percent to 50 percent, which he hailed as a positive sign. Jordon Rooney, a spokesman for the family who described himself as a close friend of Hamlin, said the player’s loved ones were delighted by the deluge of well-wishers and said the return of this will be incredible for him and his family. Vigils have been held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills home stadium as fans wish Hamlin a speedy recovery. Donations have also been poured into the Chasing Ms Foundation, a charity Hamlin started, which had made an effort to raise money for children’s toys. The donations quickly surpassed the initial goal of $2,500 and had risen to more than $6.3 million by Wednesday afternoon. Hamlin’s collapse caused the game between the Bills and the Bengals to be suspended indefinitely, suspending the progress of an ongoing tournament. It is not clear whether the game between the Bills and the Bengals will be moved. The NFL issued a statement on Tuesday that no rematch will be played this week.

