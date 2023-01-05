WTA demands resolution of Peng Shuai case for returning women’s tennis tournaments to China





International women’s tennis tournaments will not return to China until the WTA is satisfied with the solution to the Peng Shuai situation, the association reports. told Reuters this week. The case concerns allegations that the Chinese tennis star made about how she was sexually assaulted by a senior Chinese government leader. Peng later denied making the accusation. The WTA has reportedly received confirmation that “Peng is safe and comfortable,” but it has yet to meet the former world doubles No. 1. A preliminary tournament calendar for 2023 released late last year showing the WTA’s schedule through September. That schedule did not include events in China. “There has been no change in the WTA’s position on a return to China and we have confirmed our 2023 calendar through US Open only,” the WTA said in a statement. “A return to the region requires a resolution to the Peng situation where she took a bold step by publicly alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by a senior Chinese government leader. “As we would with all our players worldwide, we have called for a formal investigation into the allegations by appropriate authorities and an opportunity for the WTA to meet with Peng – privately – to discuss her situation.” It all started on November 2, 2021, when a social media account owned by Peng published a post accusing Zhang Gaoli, a former leader of the Chinese Communist Party, of sexually assaulting her. “I was so scared that afternoon… I never consented, crying all the time,” the post on Chinese social media platform Weibo read. Although it didn’t last long, the post went viral and made headlines in the tennis world. The allegation led the WTA to suspend tournaments in China over security concerns. A month after the post, Peng said in an interview that no one sexually assaulted herand that she wanted to “emphasize this point very clearly.” Peng was not seen in public for more than two weeks after making the initial allegation, which sparked concern in the tennis world and even led to the White House, United Nations and European Union calling for an investigation into her allegations and disappearance. The Guardian reported a week ago, activists planned to wear ‘Where is Peng Shuai’ shirts at this year’s Australian Open. During last year’s tournament, officials confiscated similar shirts, citing a ban on “commercial or political” material, though that decision was later reversed. Click here for the full explanation from CBS Sports about the Peng Shuai situation.

