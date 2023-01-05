Camouflaged cameraman at hockey championships is a crowd favorite





Nathan Eidse is TSN’s on-ice cameraman in Halifax who normally stays out of the spotlight thanks to his all-white outfit. But despite trying to stand out, Eidse has become a crowd favorite. As reported by The Toronto star, if Eidse does his job well, he should not be noticed. But because he is so skilled at his job, he has gained some notoriety. In a recent appearance at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre, Eidse – who is a former goalkeeper himself – weaves in and out of the fray to give TSN unique angles while staying clear of the competition, a skill that has caught the attention of onlookers who praised him for his expertise – including three fans who dressed up as Eidse to cheer him on. The legend of Nathan Eidse, the camouflaged cameraman, continues to grow#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/9UCmxrSGyR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 1, 2023 “Hats off to this man. He always sneaks through everyone,” said Austrian attacker Vinzenz Rohrer tells CBC. “Properly camouflaged,” adds Swedish netminder Carl Lindbom. “The end product is amazing.” Eidse used to only appear on the ica at the end of games, but TSN started pushing the boundaries more in 2018 to see what footage could be collected if he made more regular appearances on the ice during play. To keep him hidden, TSN added his all-white outfit by covering up the white camera case and white coverings for his skates. The idea for the camera cover actually came from a legendary player. I went to Winners and bought white pants and a white shirt an hour before our first match,” says Eidse. “The selection was limited, so it didn’t look good. But Gretzky was the one who said we should cover the camera in white. Listen, I know that Bedard man is decent But can we admire the camerawork of the guy on the ice, circling the red hat, getting Bedard into view? That shot is unreal. pic.twitter.com/1byTrewwNg — Nasher (@TheNasher61) December 29, 2022 We were always looking for ways to do things differently, says Paul Graham, TSN’s vice president responsible for live event production. The Toronto star. I saw it seven or eight years ago in Switzerland, but it wasn’t very good in terms of the guy skating and how they processed it. It was cool, but I think, okay, we can do something better. TSN got longer and longer lines at various events, and while Eidse showed his skill at not disrupting play, the organizers continued to give him and TSN more access. “It doesn’t escape my notice that I have the best chair in the house,” says Eidse CBC. “It’s kind of neat to be in the middle of everything.” Image Credits: Screenshots via TSN

