‘Biggest mistake Indian cricket has made in the last two World Cups…’: Gambhir | Cricket

This year marks a decade of drought in India’s ICC trophy. Since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni, Team India has come close in the 2014 T20 World Cup, the 2017 Champions Trophy and in the 2019 WTC Final, but failed to reach the finish line . However, their performances in the last two T20 World Cups have been disappointing. They failed to qualify for the knockout stage in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and in last year’s edition in Australia, although they won four of their five group matches to progress to the semi-finals as table toppers, their humiliating loss of 10 wicket to England painted a grim picture. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes one of the main reasons for India’s underperformance in the last two World Cups is the frequent breaks of top players captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and others.

With the next ICC tournament – ODI World Cup – at home at the end of this year, does India have the side to end the trophy drought? Gambhir said India needs to build a core and make sure they play every match for the ODI World Cup. The former left-handed batsman called workload management ‘the biggest mistake in Indian cricket’ in the last few years and said taking breaks from ODIs this year is not an option.

“They have to play together. I think the biggest mistake Indian cricket has made in the last two World Cups is that these guys haven’t played enough cricket together. Tell me how many times we’ve played the best 11 at the park. That we haven’t just in the World Cup we decided to have the best playing 11 but unfortunately that was never the best playing 11. So these guys need to play enough white ball cricket especially for the 50 overs World Cup together regardless if they want to take a break from the T20 or from the IPL,” Gambhir said on the Star Sports show Road to World Cup Glory.

The 2007 and 2011 World Cup winner said if the seniors or fast bowlers want a rest they can skip a few T20Is or even the IPL.

“If they want to take a break, people who play more than three formats, they can certainly take a break from T20 cricket, but certainly not from the ODI format. If the franchisee has to suffer, they have to suffer. Indian cricket is the most important stakeholder not the IPL IPL is just a by-product So if India goes out and wins the World Cup that’s the bigger ovation that’s the bigger ring For example if a key player misses the IPL games so be it because IPL finds every year and the World Cup only takes place once every four years, so for me I think winning the World Cup is much more important than winning the IPL,” he added.

Gambhir also spoke about how India’s ODI World Cup squad should be selected in terms of approach and template in the game’s 50-over format. First you need to identify the players who have that fearless approach and you probably need a mix of each type of player in a format like 50 overs. There are players who can anchor their innings. Change in role has also made a huge difference. In those days we only had one new ball, now we have two new balls with five fielders in them. So the role of a part-timer has gone out the window. The reverse swings, you don’t see enough reverse swings anymore, and you don’t see enough of the chase for the finger spinners.”

Gambhir said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play important roles in India’s ODI World Cup campaign. Moreover, this could be the last major 50-overs tournament of the great cricketers.

“I always feel that when we talk about this new approach, which India always talks about, the template and everything, you have to identify players who can adapt those roles or that template very easily. Some people just can’t adapt to that template so why push them to play in a certain way that doesn’t come naturally to them So for me I think identifying players and finding the right mix at the same time is really important instead of thinking that we have to play on a certain template so we had to select all 15 with a similar mindset or with a similar template I think people like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and all those guys who can anchor their innings who probably spin very well can play an important role in the upcoming World Cup.