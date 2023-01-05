Sports
Parents react to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Parents are once again weighing the risks and benefits of letting their kids play soccer, after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game.
After tackling a Cincinnati Bengals receiver who crashed into his chest, Hamlin, 24, got to his feet before falling to the floor. He was given at least 10 minutes of CPR on the field and according to a statement from the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin’s “heartbeat had recovered” before being taken to the University of Cincinnatis Level 1 Trauma Center.
Currently, Hamlin is sedated and in critical condition, according to the Buffalo Bills. A spokesperson for the University of Cincinnati Medical Center tells TODAY.com, “We don’t have an update to provide at this time.”
We don’t know exactly what happened, (and) we don’t know exactly what his health status was before that, said Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, TODAY, Jan. 3.
His terrifying collapse reminds parents of the danger of any sport, especially football. For the most part, it’s concussions, not cardiac arrest, that worry parents and doctors. Brain injuries remain the biggest concern, but Hamlin’s health struggles shed a broader spotlight on the tough decisions parents have to make about letting their kids play football.
Laura Donovan’s husband is a huge soccer fan, she says, and played soccer in high school. But the mother-of-two from Oregon says neither of them would be sad if their sons never want to play.
I know many sports carry a risk of concussion, but football seems to be the most brutal of the bunch, Donovan, 34, tells TODAY.com. She says she always hoped soccer would be illegal by the time her sons, ages 2 and 4, were old enough to play, but that seems unlikely.
If her sons wanted to play football, says Donovan, she wouldn’t absolutely forbid it.
“I would present the information about the risk of concussions and other injuries. I wouldn’t want either kid to riot, so all I can do is highlight the risk factor,” says Donovan, who lives in Oregon. “I really hope neither son wants to play, but I also don’t want my super negative reaction to be a reason for them to seek out football.”
Poll: Parents concerned about football
Concerns about football safety are nothing new. That’s according to a 2018 poll conducted by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal 48% of parents said they would encourage their children to take up another sport.
While the Hamlins injury has rejuvenated the conversation, Dr. Steven Reisman, a cardiologist and director of Center for Cardiac Diagnostics in New Yorksays cardiac arrest is not the main injury problem.
“The heart is controlled by an electrical rhythm. If you’re hit with blunt trauma to the chest during what’s called a vulnerable period, it can throw off your rhythm and cause cardiac arrest,” Reisman tells TODAY.com. “Football is a traumatic sport, but a blow to the chest can happen if a baseball hits you. I don’t think that’s the biggest problem with football, the most common problems are head and spinal cord injuries.”
A study published in the American Journal for Preventative Medicine in 2022 found that more than 6 million children have suffered traumatic brain injury (TBI). The same study found that TBIs increased in girls while injury rates decreased in boys, likely due to “changing attitudes toward concussions in sports, particularly football,” said Dr. Alan Cook, co-author of the study.
Casey Andrews, 41, says she’d be relieved if her 6-year-old son stayed away from football, but ultimately won’t stop him.
My first concern is just about the culture, Idaho’s Andrews tells TODAY.com. My second concern concerns the physical consequences of the sport, especially head injuries.
While what happened to Hamlin is rare, Andrews says his situation “definitely reinforces” her fears.
“I think there’s a perception, especially in school-level sports, that everything is safe,” she says. “I think perception is dangerous.”
She says she intends to make it “crystal clear” that she thinks youth football is a bad idea. “Fortunately,” she says, “he seems to be a computer science oriented guy so far, so we were hoping for chess club.
Parents who say yes to football
Eric Mask, 39, says he was worried about injuries and “the social aspects” when his two eldest sons, aged 16 and 14, wanted to play football. But, he says, he also sees the benefits.
“I also see how much they love to play, how happy it makes them and how it motivates them to excel in other areas of their lives,” Mask, a father of four living in Alaska, tells TODAY.com, adding that his partner was equally hesitant. “At the end of the day, we’re on the same team, and that’s to encourage them to do what they love and to prepare them for or reduce the risk of injury.”
Recently, Mask’s 11-year-old daughter said she wanted to play flag football, and he says he had the same conversation he had with his two eldest sons.
“I start with encouragement and ask them nicely why, without suggesting they shouldn’t be interested,” he says. “If we find out some superficial answers, I try to think of something more to think about, like having teammates who depend on you, being criticized by coaches and players, and whether it’s something they’ll keep themselves away from for more than a few years. see do.”
Hannah Murphy, 34, says she loves football and was thrilled when her 9-year-old son wanted to play. But after watching him play tackle football for two years, the Tennessee mom-of-two says she’s starting to worry about the potential for injury due to a “marked difference in size between some kids.”
“The sport is getting more competitive and intense every year,” Murphy tells TODAY.com. “I worked in clinical health care for over a decade, with that time split pretty evenly between sports medicine and emergency medicine, so I’ve seen a lot of serious injuries.”
When her son asked for permission to play soccer, Murphy was candid about the potential risk.
“‘Football hurts’ were my exact words,” she explains. “My decision to let him play really came down to this: from everything I’ve seen in healthcare, only a fraction of those injuries could be attributed to football.”
‘Let me think about it’
Kyle Vilmont, 35, works at a rehabilitation hospital and, like Murphy, has seen her share of sports-related injuries. So when her 8-year-old son showed interest in playing soccer, she hesitated.
“I felt anxious, but also guilty,” the mother-of-two tells TODAY.com. “He’s very small, and I worry about any injury. The guilt comes from knowing how much he wants to play, and I don’t want to stop him from doing something he enjoys doing.”
After her son asked to play football for over a year, Vilmont, who lives in Nebraska, agreed to let him play flag football. should do and prevent possible injuries.”
“In relation to the upcoming football season, I have developed a slogan: ‘Let me think about it,'” she adds.
Murphy is in the same boat: she has not yet decided whether her son will play football next season.
“Both my son and I are hesitant,” she explains. “He now sees how intense it is and how hard you have to be to make it as a player. My concern is that when the sport gets too intense, it’s not fun anymore. I know accidents can happen in any environment, but some Surely more often in football, and if the game is no longer fun to play, what’s the point of risking injury?”
