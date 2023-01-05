Canada beats rival US, advances to World Junior gold game against Czech Republic

Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada’s roster to be passed in the NHL draft.

An incredible performance on Wednesday put his country one step away from its 20th gold medal at the Junior Hockey World Cup.

Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit in the semi-finals in Halifax to beat the United States 6-2 in another emotional match between the bitter international rivals.

“Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and possibly my life,” said the 19-year-old from Coquitlam, BC “Pretty special.”

The netminder for the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds wasn’t picked in last summer’s draft, but isn’t focused on that as he prepares for Thursday’s championship game against the Czech Republic, who beat Sweden 2-1 in the other half final.

“It’s always in the back of my mind,” Milic said of his non-selection. “But it’s not really something I’m thinking too much about right now.

“It’s just winning.”

Joshua Roy had two goals, including one into the empty net, and two assists for Canada, while Connor Bedard, Logan Stankoven and Adam Fantilli scored once each and set up another. Brandt Clarke had the other goal along with an assist.

Logan Cooley and Kenny Connors answered for the Americans, who will play the Swedes for bronze. Trey Augustine stopped 31 shots.

“Away from our identity,” said US head coach Rand Pecknold. “Their goalkeeper was the best player on the ice. He was excellent.

“That’s part of hockey.”

Canada, advancing to the Americans thanks to Bedard’s incredible individual effort in a dramatic overtime victory against Slovakia in the quarterfinals, dropped a 5-2 decision to the Czech Republic in an embarrassing tournament opener.

“We definitely want some revenge,” Fantilli said. “We are not happy with what happened earlier in the tournament.”

Fantilli, who is expected to score high in the 2023 NHL draft but also be overshadowed in the men’s under-20 event by a stunning Bedard, the presumed top pick in June and world junior leader with 23 points in six games, started the tournament on the second line, but was pushed to the edge of the roster as the showcase progressed.

After the Canadians fought back early in the second inning to tie the score 2-2, he scored his second goal of the event on a great pass from Zach Dean to set a red-clad Scotiabank Center on fire. stabbing.

“Very, very happy to get my moment in that rivalry,” said Fantilli. “More importantly, I’m really happy we got that win.”

Milic made a great stop on Jimmy Snuggerud from a 2-on-1 to keep Canada in charge, which won its 19th gold at the pandemic-delayed summer tournament.

“He was incredible,” Bedard said. “Without him I don’t know if we will win.”

The U.S. appeared to tie the score at 6:22, but Jackson Blake’s goal was reversed after a challenge from a coach for goaltender interference.

Augustine then denied Dylan Guenther alone on the other end, but Roy scored his fourth on a backhand at 12:20.

Olen Zellweger hit the post on a Canadian power play before Milic Connors stopped with a short break.

“It’s a great story,” head coach Dennis Williams said of Milic. “He fought his way through everything.”

Thomas Milic saves Wednesday night in Halifax in the second period off Kenny Connors. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Rutger McGroarty appeared to have made it 4-3 just 38 seconds into the third, but Canada again correctly challenged for goaltender interference.

Milic made four great saves on an American power play that also saw McGroarty hit a shot off the post.

“I’m shocked he hasn’t been called up yet,” Bedard said of his goalkeeper.

“That’s a mistake by all 32 teams that he’s not in an organization right now,” added Clarke. “He’s bouncy, like everyone else in that locker room. When he got his shot, he knew he was going to run with it.”

The Americans had their neighbors on the ropes as the period progressed, but Fantilli primed Clarke for his second at 9:45 for some much-needed breathing room.

Roy iced into the empty net on an American power play with 3:15 left to send the Canadians to Thursday’s final as fans chanted “We Want Gold” at Scotiabank Centre.

“The turnout was great,” Fantilli told the crowd in Halifax. “The way they’ve been in the game has been great.

“They’re on top of you and it feels like they’re in it with you.”

Rough start

Canada, which came as losers in five of its last six encounters with the US, including the finals of both the 2017 and 2021 tournaments, got off to a terrible start on Wednesday.

Cooley, second in tournament scoring behind Bedard, broke the ice with 1:19 when he reeled in a loose puck for his sixth.

The USA led 9-0 on the shot clock before Canada tested Augustine and got close when Luke Hughes hit the outside of Milic’s post, before going up 2-0 at 10:30 as Connors reeled in a rebound for his second.

“We started playing after about 12 minutes,” said Williams. “They came out and executed their game plan with a lot of speed. They kept us pretty boxed in there.

“Put us on our heels.”

Bedard, who set five national or tournament records in the quarterfinals, responded at 11:49 after the Canadians won an offensive zone draw and got a nice feed from Ethan Del Mastro up front to make it 2-1.

Stankoven leveled the hosts after 47 seconds after a scramble.

Fantilli hit the post on a power play but wouldn’t be denied later in the period before Milic stopped a breakaway from Chaz Lucius and Canada was on his way to the races.

“Obviously it’s great,” Bedard, one of eight returning players of the summer, said of playing for a second consecutive junior world title. “But we didn’t come here to get to the final.

“We came here to win the gold.”

They get that shot Thursday.