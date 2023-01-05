It doesn’t get any easier for Georgia secondary football as it faces Quentin Johnston, a powerful TCU striker





Virtually every Georgia fan saw why Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was so publicly discussed before the game. He finished with five receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He almost had four and who knows what he would have done had he not suffered a concussion at the end of the third quarter. Related: Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr.’s controversial hit shows a razor thin margin in winning Georgia football Georgia found a way to get past Harrison and Ohio State’s talented offense. But the final game doesn’t seem to be getting any easier, especially with TCU featuring star receiver Quentin Johnston.

While many scouts see Harrison as the top wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft cycle, Johnston really has everything to be the top eligible wide receiver in this cycle. He took home offensive MVP honors for his play against Michigan and ESPN’s Jordan Reid Johnston has been taken by the Houston Texans with the No. 12 overall pick. The 6-foot-4 junior has been on a tear in the past two games, catching 10 passes for 302 yards and a grueling touchdown against the Wolverines. Their size on the outside is very noticeable, said defensive back Javon Bullard. We know they have some very big receivers, big catch radiuses and they can run. Any time you have that size on the perimeter, whether it’s fast play or deep balls, it’s always a great matchup.

Related: TCU Football Sheds Cinderella Label, Moment Not Approaching Too Big Against Georgia The guy Johnston gets the ball is pretty special too, with Max Duggan finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting. He poses a threat as a passer (32 touchdown passes) and as a runner eight rushing touchdowns. Duggan and Bennett got to hang out when they were both in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. The two probably weren’t trade secrets, especially considering that TCU was a touchdown underdog against Michigan, while Georgia had Ohio State and CJ Stroud to deal with.

The pace allowed TCU to have its way in Michigan. Sonny Dykes has been a longtime supporter of the Air Raid, while Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant coach. We started more of a pace attack and rush, Johnston said of the TCU attack against Michigan. And it was like it took them a minute to get ready. And many of them were tired and worn out early. I feel like we generally had the upper hand there. After a strong showing all season, Georgia’s defense has taken a cut in the last two games. The Bulldogs gave up 41 points to Ohio State and 30 to LSU. Both finished with more than 450 yards in total offense, well above the season averages Georgia has reported. Georgia struggled with some health issues on defense, but the back end was healthy and able to finish the game against TCU. If Georgia can better pressure the quarterback, it finished with 4.0 sacks, but Stroud escaped countless pressures to create some big plays, it should help at the back. Duggan’s ability to scramble will make that difficult though, as he’s more of a scooper than Stroud with his legs. They throw the ball vertically down the field, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. They have a lot of size outside so they can cover you in perimeter play and they can launch shots and they’ve had a lot of good action all year round.

The Horned Frogs may lean more on the pass in the game if lead rusher Kendre Miller can’t play. He left the game against Michigan with a knee injury and is doubtful for Monday’s game. He rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season. Georgias Secondary will have another challenge to overcome when it sees Johnston and the Horned Frogs in Los Angeles on Monday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM ET, with ESPN broadcasting the game. Kirby Smart previews the game against TCU More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

