Tennis: Opposite fortunes for Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin at ASB Classic
Sloane Stephens crashed out of the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport
Former champion Sloane Stephens was angry but not devastated after a fall at the first hurdle at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
On a day when all games were restricted to indoor courts due to the persistent rain, Stephens was the most high-profile casualty, falling 6-3, 7-6 (5) to Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova (World No. 130).
It was far from ideal for the 2016 Auckland winner, who also has a US Open title on her resume, but the 29-year-old was rational.
I wish I could have played better, I wish I could have done some things differently, said the second seed. But overall, I’m upset, but I’m not devastated. It’s the first game of the year, so I have to be realistic and just know that there are things to build on.
Both players had to endure difficult conditions.
They took to the track late on Tuesday evening, but due to the rain, only 21 minutes had passed before the game was moved indoors on Wednesday, on faster, lower bouncy tracks.
It’s always hard, Stephens said. But it’s the same for me and the opponent, so you have to deal with it. No one likes rain at an outdoor tennis tournament.
And the indoor courts are much slicker and don’t bounce as much; it’s like playing two different tournaments.
Stephens, world number 37, admitted it was also weird playing without fans, which reminded her of the time of Covid.
She now plans to play at the WTA event in Hobart next week ahead of the Australian Open.
Her passing leaves Leylah Fernandez and Czech Karolina Muchova as the top contenders in the bottom half of the draw, with more notable names on the other side.
Unlike Stephens, compatriot Sofia Kenin made a solid start to her ASB Classic return, taking an impressive win.
The 2020 Australian Open champion defeated China’s Xinyu Wang to win 7-6 (6), 6-3 in 96 minutes.
Kenin is on his way to a comeback.
She was ranked world No. 4 at the beginning of 2020, but has struggled with illness, injuries and form since then and is now at 149, contingent on a wild card to play here.
I’m just going to try and watch match by match, Kenin said. I feel fit – I am happy with how I feel on the track. So it’s just a matter of things clicking for me and I definitely feel like if I continue down this path it should click.
Like Stephens, Kenin also worked hard to adapt to the indoor courts. They felt really fast, especially who I was playing with, Kenin said. She is the type of player who plays very flat.
The first set tiebreak was a bizarre one, as 86th-ranked Wang sprinted to a 5-0 lead, before Kenin staged an unlikely comeback.
It’s not the ideal situation to start a tiebreaker, but anything can happen, Kenin said. It’s easier to play when you’re down I think because you feel free and when it gets closer you get tight. But I managed to save two set points, so I’m happy with clutch tennis.
The second set was easier, as 21-year-old Wang continued to struggle with serving.
Kenin grabbed an early breakaway and didn’t feel like giving up the initiative before cashing in her first match point.
On an adjacent court in the dome of the ASB Tennis centre, former Auckland champion Lauren Davis also enjoyed an easy progression, beating Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-1 in 75 minutes.
The American, for her ninth consecutive appearance here, made light work of a player only two spots above her (No. 85 to 87), breaking the Slovaks’ serve five times.
She later admitted that the indoor conditions – without the vagaries of the wind – suited her style, which is based on flat groundstrokes with minimal topspin.
Seventh-seeded Danka Kovinic was the other player to advance on Wednesday.

