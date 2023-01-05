2023 World Junior Hockey Championship results: results and reactions in the semifinals | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships continued into the semifinals on Wednesday, as four teams attempted to move one step closer to a gold medal.

The United States and the Czech Republic each had dominant performances in the quarter-finals, while Sweden and Canada both needed late goals to advance, but that doesn’t matter as the semi-finals begin. One knockout round means either competing for the championship on Thursday or settling for a shot at the bronze medal.

Here’s the latest from the two games at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Canada.

Schedule/Results

Czech Republic def. Sweden, 2-1 OT

Canada final. United States, 6-2

Czech Republic 2, Sweden 1

Jiri Kulich sent the Czech Republic to the WJHC final with a goal in the last minute of the first overtime.

There had been little action through much of regulation, with Sweden leading 1–0, but David Jiricek came through for the Czech Republic with an equalizer with just 39 seconds left in regulation.

The Czech Republic had scored nine goals in an easy victory over Switzerland’s last game, but could not get past Swedish goalkeeper Carl Lindbom for most of the day.

The team needed their own keeper in the last minute and added an extra striker to finally find the back of the net and force extra time.

Sweden had been the most composed team before that, holding the red hot team scoreless for the first two periods. Ludvig Jansson then gave his team the 1-0 lead in the second period.

This was seemingly enough to clinch victory, but the Czech Republic added more drama.

Tomas Suchanek made some important saves on the stretch and the Czech Republic finally completed the comeback and secured a spot in the final.

The team was the only one of the 10 teams not to take a regulation loss during the preliminary round, while the victory over Canada showed that it was a legitimate contender to take the gold.

Having shown great determination in Wednesday’s win, the Czechs will be hard to beat in the gold medal game.

Canada 6, United States 2

The United States jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after a goal from Logan Cooley in the slot that beat Canadian goaltender Thomas Milic just over a minute into the first period.

The Americans dominated the opening frame and their hard work paid off as Kenny Connors found the back of the net at 10:30am of the first period to extend their lead to 2-0.

However, Canada’s Connor Bedard, the favorite to become the No. 1 in the 2023 NHL draft, found the back of the net at 11:49 of the first period to cut the Red, White, and Blue’s lead in half.

The United States entered the second period with a 2-1 lead, but saw the advantage slip quickly as Logan Stankoven scored just 47 seconds into mid-frame to make it a 2-2 game.

Stankoven’s goal opened the floodgates for the Canadians in the second period as both Adam Fantilli and Joshua Roy each scored to extend the team’s lead to 4–2.

However, it should be noted that the United States reversed two goals due to goaltender interference in Wednesday’s game.

Jackson Blake put one past Milic with 12:38 left in the second period. Blake’s goal would have tied the game at 3–3, but was disallowed due to goalkeeper interference. Rutger McGroarty then scored just seconds into the third period, which would have cut Canada’s lead to 4-3, but his goal was also disallowed.

Things only got worse from there from the United States as Brandt Clarke extended Canada’s lead to 5-2 with about 10 minutes left in the third period.

Canada effectively ended the United States gold medal hopes on an empty netter from Roy with about three minutes remaining in the third period.

Canada now advances to the gold medal game for the third consecutive year. The Canadians won gold in 2020 and 2022, finishing with the silver medal in 2021 when the US won gold.

Canada and the Czech Republic meet on Thursday for the first time since 1985, when the Canadians won their second gold medal in the gold medal game. If Canada wins gold this year, it will be the country’s 20th gold medal in the tournament dating back to 1977.

The United States will meet Sweden in the bronze medal game on Thursday.