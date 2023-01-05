News – Table Tennis Victoria





Table Tennis Victoria is pleased to announce and congratulate our 2022 revolutioniseSPORT TTV Award finalists. The three finalists for the President’s Award for Distinguished Service were determined from nominations received from the community and put forward by the TTV bureau. A single President’s Award in recognition of outstanding service may be presented in any calendar year, provided that the Board of Directors of Table Tennis Victoria is satisfied that the nominee meets the required criteria. Congratulations to our finalists below: Gary Warnest – Bendigo and District Table Tennis Association Gary is passionate about advancing table tennis and has been an enthusiastic, active and hands-on president of the Bendigo and District Table Tennis Association for the past 24 years. With the help of his hard-working committee, he has led the association to a strong position with lasting partnerships. In addition to his presidential role and commitments, he has also managed the club’s equipment store for the past 15 years, served on the stadium committee for the past 26 years, and maintains both the stadium and Bendigo table tennis equipment. other roles he has fulfilled. He has enabled the addition of approximately 100 donated solar panels to the stadium. He has been involved in numerous table tennis tournaments/championships over the last 12 months, guiding the club through the Covid lockdowns and seeing the club recover to pre-Covid membership levels. The club’s finances are in a strong position and the club has assets (tables, barriers, etc.) that will last into the next decade. Daisy O’Bryan – Melbourne Veterans Table Tennis Association Daisy puts her heart and soul into promoting table tennis in Victoria. She is incredibly welcoming to all ages and abilities, and contributes endlessly to her club and TTV. Help coordinate and animate the social lighting competition, which was a great starting point for social players looking to try out competition. As president of the MVTTA, Daisy made sure the club survived covid, rallying the troops to make sure the club didn’t go out of business and that there was always a safe space for older social players to come together and enjoy community , exercise and camaraderie. Peter Myzerka – Mornington Peninsula and Frankston City Table Tennis Association Peter is the vice president of the Mornington Peninsula and Frankston City Table Tennis Association (MFTTA) and is a strong advocate for inclusion. Peter has extensive experience in designing, delivering and measuring successful diverse programs for the disability, gender diversity, LGBTQ+ and senior audiences. Peter is the Inclusion Officer at MFTTA and is regarded in the community as an expert in this field. In 2022, he was a guest presenter on the Table Tennis Victoria Affiliates Forum, speaking about the journey he has led MFTTA on inclusion and diversity. He has since been approached by several other table tennis clubs to help them implement programs. All finalists and winners will be recognized and celebrated at the 2022 revolutioniseSPORT TTV Awards Soiree at the Ballers Clubhouse on Saturday, April 1, 2023 following the 2022 AGM. Registration for this event will open later this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tabletennisvic.org.au/news/2022-ttv-awards-finalists-presidents-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos