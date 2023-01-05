Aggies’ scoring troubles continue in Road Loss for SFA





Box Score LAS CRUCES, NM After climbing back in the second half, the Aggies (7-8, 0-3 WAC) were unable to get to the top of the mound as they fell to 0-3 in conference play after losing 69-60 down the road from Stephen. F. Austin (11-5, 3-0 WAC). “I told the guys I’m not disappointed in our effort, we just need to compete smarter as a group,” head coach Greg Heiar said after the game. “They got some offensive rebounds in the last 10 minutes of the game. That really hurt us and they made us pay. “No one in that locker room has given up and no one in that locker room will give up.” Captaining the offense with 20 points was the senior guard Xavier Pinson who surrendered 14 points in the second half while adding a team-high seven assists. Marchelus Avery also put up a solid stat as he posted his second double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. As a team, the Aggies failed to eclipse 40% of shooting for the fourth time this season as they went 23-59 combined. NM State beat the Jacks (44-36), 17 of them coming off the floor on the offensive side. However, the Aggies were only able to bring in 11 points through those second chances. On the other hand, four SFA scorers finished in double digits, including leading scorer Day Day Hall who finished the night with 18 points. Latrell Jossell caused trouble for the Aggies at the rim, finishing 5-10 from outside the arc to 15 points. FIRST HALF The Aggies were able to get on the board first Issa Mohammed scored the first two for both sides, but SFA would then go on an 11-point run to take a quick two-digit lead less than six minutes into the game.

scored the first two for both sides, but SFA would then go on an 11-point run to take a quick two-digit lead less than six minutes into the game. Aggie Nation got its first glimpse of Greg Heair’s newest signing, Mady Traoré, checking into the game at 5:32 p.m. and going on to score five of the Aggies’ first nine points.

The Jacks would eventually extend the lead to 16 points (30-14) with 2:31 remaining when Marchelus Avery started a 10–1 run to end the half and help the Aggies pull out within seven minutes of entering the locker room. SECOND HALF Maintaining the momentum created at the end of the first period, Da Juan Quaye Gordon opened with a dunk on the Aggies’ first possession in the second half, cutting the deficit to just five points.

opened with a dunk on the Aggies’ first possession in the second half, cutting the deficit to just five points. However, the next five points would fall on the Jacks side of the scoreboard as they pushed the gap back to double digits.

Once again, Avery helped act as a catalyst for a fast-paced Aggie run as he and Xavier Pinson combined to score 10 points in less than two minutes as NM State limited SFA to just two points during the stretch, allowing the Aggies to cut the lead to just three points with 14:31 left to play.

combined to score 10 points in less than two minutes as NM State limited SFA to just two points during the stretch, allowing the Aggies to cut the lead to just three points with 14:31 left to play. The one-possession difference was short-lived, however, as Stephen F. Austin hit three triples to score nine unanswered runs and cut the lead to 12 runs.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, eight points was the closest they could come in the final 10 minutes as SFA secured a nine-point victory. NOTE NUMBERS Marchelus Avery scored 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to record his second double-double of the season and second in his last four games.

scored 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to record his second double-double of the season and second in his last four games. Issa Mohammed finished 5–6 from the field and scored 11 points for his third double-digit scoring attempt in the previous five appearances.

finished 5–6 from the field and scored 11 points for his third double-digit scoring attempt in the previous five appearances. Xavier Pinson reached 20 points for the fourth time this season as he finished as the top man in the Aggies for the fifth time this season.

reached 20 points for the fourth time this season as he finished as the top man in the Aggies for the fifth time this season. James Beck appeared in the starting lineup for the first time since December 14 when the Aggies were on the road at Saint Mary’s.

appeared in the starting lineup for the first time since December 14 when the Aggies were on the road at Saint Mary’s. Da Juan Quaye Gordons A run of seven games in a row in double digits ended on Wednesday-evening when he finished with three points.

A run of seven games in a row in double digits ended on Wednesday-evening when he finished with three points. The newest member of the Aggie team, Mady Traoré, racked up five points in 11 minutes on his debut with the program.

As a team, the Aggies finished one block shy of tying their season high as they disallowed six SFA shots.

Coming off a game where it scored just 62 against Sam Houston, NM State scored just 60 points on the road on Wednesday night to record another season low. ++NM state++

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2023/1/4/mens-basketball-aggies-scoring-woes-continue-in-road-loss-to-sfa.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos