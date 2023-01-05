David Warner unveils retirement pact to help avert Aussie cricket disaster, Australia vs South Africa

David Warner has revealed that he and opening partner Usman Khawaja have made a pact not to let Australia down by retiring at the same time.

Warner and Khawaja grew up playing cricket together but have had very different fortunes as, with the exception of his ball-tampering ban, Warner has been a mainstay while Khawaja has been in and out of his career.

The third Test against South Africa is Warner’s 101st Test, with Khawaja in match 56.

The couple are both 36 and Warner is just under two months older.

But while Warner’s end of his testing career in the following year including signing a deal join the Fox Cricket commentary team there is a succession plan.

Warner revealed during the bad light and rain delay during the day that Khawaja planned to stay at the Baggy Green and make a pact not to call it at the same time.

In 1984 Dennis Lillee, Rod Marsh and Greg Chappell all retired at the same time and Australia went away for four years before winning another series.

In 2007, Justin Langer, Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne all pulled the pin at the same time.

Although the last trio did not obliterate Australia, it still took a long time to find replacements.

It’s a drama today’s Aussies consciously want to avoid.

We’re going to enjoy the next 12 months, enjoy it as much as we can, Warner told Fox Cricket.

For us, it’s about not leaving this team with a big gap. I know during that five year transition period when many of the greats left there are big gaps that need to be filled with the number of games you play.

We always talk about games played and how much that means for the performance and perspective of an experienced team. You cannot fill that void.

There are plenty of questions about Australia’s future as the duo move closer to 40 than 30, but there are some options.

Marcus Harris will be in the Australian squad all summer, while Matthew Renshaw will hit mid-table in the current Test.

South Australia’s Henry Hunt is highly regarded, while Cameron Bancroft has 483 runs at 53.66 in Sheffield Shield for Western Australia and Tim Ward has 421 runs at 42.10 for Tasmania.

Will Pucovski, should he make a comeback after frequent concussions, will also likely be a strong consideration.

We have great players coming through and Renshaw is now back in the group, Warner said of the options behind the current pair.

He talked about learning his lessons from the moment he first came in which is great.

Marcus Harris has 15 to 20 tests under his belt. He has that experience, now he has to take that game to the next level for him and establish his place.

The team is in a great spot for when we decide to leave or get a tap on the shoulder.

During another rain delay, commentators talked about Warner’s future, saying he would likely re-evaluate next year’s Ashes after a four-match series in India in February and a potential World Test Championship decider, saying Warner has the right deserved to go out alone. requirements.

One name that will stick, according to Kerry OKeeffe, is 33-year-old Steve Smith.

He hits four, he got over Neil Wagner’s barrage, he changed his technique, I think that added 18 months to two years to his game, OKeeffe said.

I think hell goes on Smith.