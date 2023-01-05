Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning visits Minnesota Wild driving hot streak





The Minnesota Game was not as good as it could have been around the holidays. They’ve won two of their last four games, including laying some stinkers against the San Jose sharks and Dallas stars. Fortunately for our mental health, they balanced it with playing out the Winnipeg Jets and St Louis Blues to an almost embarrassing amount. So, what version will we see tonight against the Lightning in Tampa Bay? Wild vs Lightning When: 8:30 PM CT

Where: Xcel energy center

TV: TNT

Radio: KFAN 100.3 Whatever day it is in the past decade, a game against the Lightning is tough. And somehow they just managed to keep it all together and keep winning loads of hockey games. But the Wild has been on a steady trajectory all season and we should have at least a little bit of confidence in this home game that we only have to think about once a season. Prior to that four-game stretch of mixed results, the Wild won six straight and looked unstoppable. Everyone scored, the defense gave their best and the goaltending was arguably the best we’ve seen in a Wild net in recent years. But also on the flip side, the Lightning have won their last four games and are 24-11-1 on the season. That’s just so typical Tampa, and it’s annoying. There is a clash between two good teams tonight, so I think it will be down to individual talent. Projected Wild Lineup Kirill Kaprizov Sam Steel Matting Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway Joel Eriksson Ek Marcus Foligno

Matt Boldy Frederick Gaudreau Ryan Hartman

Bricklayer Shaw Connor Dewar Ryan Reaves Jake Middleton Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill Calen Addison Filip Gustavsson is the starter tonight, as Dean Evason continues to give the young netminder more and more starts and lets Marc-Andre Fleury rest a bit. The lines remain the same as last year against the Blues (hehe, haha) and the injury scare for Joel Eriksson Ek has been resolved before the Wild even had to play a game. Everything is fine! Projected Lightning setup Brandon Hagel Brayden Point Nikita Kucherov

Anthony Cirelli Steven Stamko’s Alex Killorn

Ross Colton Nick Paul Patrick Maroon

Vlad Namestnikov Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Corey Perry Victor Hedman Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev Nick Perbix

Ian Cole Erik Cernak Andrei Vasilevskiy starts tonight. Ah okay. Yeah, I mean, the Lightning can get away with a scorer, playmaker, and gritty monster machine on pretty much every line. If they can’t create more scoring opportunities than you, they’ll go ahead and be that physically nasty and dirty team they can be. I think they have gained so much simply by building a team that can win by any means. Puck drop is at 8:30pm for some reason. Burning questions Can the team keep the lightning under 30 shots? It’s not the loftiest of goals, but it would be an excellent marker if this team held up Which team not to get very many shots on target and/or score chances. Since they have someone capable of pulling off an unruly attack on every line and some excellent temporary blueliners as well, there’s a reason they’ve won some Stanley Cups. Does Kaprizov get a few points? Just to think of a few star matchups and we just want to see Kirill Kaprizov go off and play his first multi-point match since December 18th. It seems he hasn’t been that productive, but also used to drop our jaws every time he hits the ice.

