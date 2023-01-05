Sports
Tallahassee pickleball newcomer not intimidated by challenge
Carol Rhodes usually walks into Jack McLean or Sue McCollum, or even the Walker-Ford recreation centers, sometime after the 9 a.m. pickleball game starts.
Rhodes eyes search around the fully active multi-sport gymnasiums ready for action.
Nine months into the sport, the one-time marathon runner, competitive shooter (pistols), table tennis, pole vaulter and pentathlon competitor has settled into pickleball five days a week.
I signed up for a ladder league (in Winthrop Park, Dec. 15), said the 74-year-old former Californian.
She asked: Should I find my own partner?
Rhodes reveals her inexperience. In ladder competitions, switching partners is automatic.
It’s a way to stay healthy, says Rhodes. It’s a way to add to my longevity.
Pickleball, she says, is so much more social than table tennis.
Yes, there are a few that spare Rhodes that unlikely role of rookie regulars Jim L or Jim E, Wynette or Renee, Lynn or Dee. They’ve all been in Rhodes’ shoes, a novice among crafty shotmakers.
Competition doesn’t scare me, she said. I thrive on it a bit.
Check that, she says. I don’t want people to think I’m bragging.
Few might give a hoot. Rhodes says she received mostly welcome treatment. It feels good to improve. I like the speed of the game.
The various indoor recreation centers McLean, McCollum, Lawrence Gregory, Walker Ford, Senior Center, even the far North Side around this city support the sport. Anyone can find a game in those spots, including floodlit outdoor courts in the huge Tom Brown Park, off Capital Circle NE.
Since it is largely open play, playing partners are assigned automatically.
I’ve made some friends, she says, listing a few names.
City recreation websites help identify the spots, schedules, and hours.
Rhodes said: That’s where I get my information from.
Is she even aware of the ever-growing Tallahassee Pickleball Association?
I joined last week, she said on November 21. It ($25 membership) was within my budget.
TPA only helps the athletes.
That Dec. 15 ladder competition cost her $5 (it’s $10 for non-TPA members).
TPA organizers have helped combine clinics and beginner tournaments for those newbies.
She’s ready.
How else, she says, will I get better?
It’s a dead giveaway, she’s high in those early stages, service on a loop, slow to her spot, able to return, maybe half of those services going her way.
I feel I’m getting better, she said. That’s why I keep going back.
Yes, there are those who roll their eyes over a beginner name on the required signup form. Still, there are those who cheerfully welcome her to the field.
I’m not intimidated, she said.
In one game, she stormed onto the field for a match with former Senior Games medalists Thea Petros, Wynette Power and Jim Larimore.
How else will I get better?
Signs that she’s improving are popping up everywhere in a duel of volleys with veteran players, dropping an unrecoverable lob or even returning a difficult get.
Playing against experienced players is the answer.
How else, she repeats, will I get better?
Rhodes swears to getbetter. She is a retired Florida state employee looking for a challenge, something to fill a few hours each day.
She was seen practicing against a gym wall between games at the McLean center.
Surrounded by more experienced players, Rhodes relentlessly plants her name on that signup sheet.
How else, she repeats again, will I get better?
More information on tallahasseepickleball.com.
Obrey Brown is a member of the Tallahassee Pickleball Association.
