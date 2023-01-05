WBB earns 72-63 road victory over DePaul





CHICAGO The Marquette women’s basketball team (10-5, 3-3 BIG EAST) secured a conference victory over DePaul on Wednesday night to record a 72-63 victory at the Wintrust Arena. “I’m just so proud of our effort,” Marquette’s head coach said Megan Duffie . “We were without Lisa Carl tonight and the new players to play were amazing. We made some shots, of course, but our defense was great to make it as difficult as possible for (Aneesah) Morrow. I’m just proud of our focus and our effort here on the road.” With Karlen out of the starting lineup due to injury, Marquette used a strong performance outside the senior guard gates Jordanian king , who scored the first eight points of the night for Marquette, to lead the Golden Eagle offense to its highest-scoring first quarter of the season. Freshman security guard Emily La Chapelle also got off to a fast start, tallying eight points and five boards in the first 10 minutes to help MU to a 26-16 lead going into the quarter break. After leading 46-32 at the half, scoring slowed for both sides as Marquette scored just eight points in the third quarter and the lead was cut to seven heading into the fourth, but MU responded by taking the first 10 points of the game. score in the fourth quarter. no less than 17 points higher. DePaul eventually trimmed the deficit to single digits, but the Golden Eagles held on to secure victory over their longest-running rival. King finished with a team-best 23 points to go along with a career-high nine assists while senior forward Chloe Marota also approached a double-double as she went for 18 points and nine boards, as well as four assists, three blocks and a steal. Playing in her hometown of Chicago, ahead Makiya Williams also brought down nine rebounds, a new career high for the sophomore. The Blue Demons got the pace from Aneesah Morrow, who finished with a league-leading 24 points and 15 rebounds. This was the 132nd game played for Chloe Marota , who now sits only third all-time in career appearances. She is two games away from tying Angel Robinson (2007-11) for second in program history.

Jordanian king finished with a statline of 23 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Her nine assists are a career highlight.

This was King’s sixth 20+ point appearance of the season and ninth of her career.

Makiya Williams finished the night with a career-high nine rebounds, passing her previous career high of four (11/13/22). She also finished with six points in a career-high 27 minutes of action.

Of Lisa Carl missing the match due to injury, Kennedy Miles made her first start of the season for MU.

The King-Nkumu-La Chapell-Marotta-Myles starting lineup was the fifth unique lineup Marquette used this season.

DePaul’s 63 points were the second fewest points scored in a game all season.

MU led for 38:13 of the game.

Marquette finished the game shooting 43.3 percent (29-of-67) from the floor, 41.2 percent (7-of-17) from 3-point range, and 70.0 percent (7-of-10) from the free throw line.

With the win, Marquette has won four of the last five games in the series against DePaul. MU is now 34-49 all-time against DePaul. NEXT ONE: Marquette wraps up a three-game road trip as she travels to Omaha, Nebraska to face No. 25 Creighton on Sunday, January 8 at 3 p.m. The match will be broadcast by BIG EAST Digital Network on FloHoops, with links to live stats available on GoMarquette. com. Stay up to date with the Marquette women’s basketball program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteWBB) and Instagram (@marquettewbb) and ‘like’ on Facebook (/MarquetteWBB).

