Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Dwight Freeney Among the Finalists





Getty Images The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 finalists for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday night, and three first-year eligible players are on the list. Cornerback Darrelle Revis, offensive tackle Joe Thomas and edge rusher Dwight Freeney made the cut five years after their careers ended. In addition, safety Darren Woodson and cornerback Albert Lewis are finalists for the first time. Lewis is in his 20th year of eligibility and Woodson in his 15th. Selectors will consider the modern-era candidates in a virtual meeting before Super Bowl LVII, with the new class announced Jan. 9 at the NFL Honors show in Arizona. The Class of 2023 will feature up to five modern-era candidates, and each must receive a minimum 80 percent affirmative vote for election. Senior finalists Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley and coach/contributor finalist Don Coryell are also on the ballot for election. Modern era voting began with 129 nominees that were initially narrowed down to 28 semifinalists. Here are the 15 modern era finalists: Jared Allen, Defensive End 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15

2015 Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers Willie Anderson, offensive tackle 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens Round Barber, Cornerback/Safety 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dwight Freeney, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14

San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017

Detroit lions Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens Torry Holt, wide receiver 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars Andre Johnson, wide receiver 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016

Tennessee Titans Albert Lewis, Cornerback 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-98 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders Darrelle Revis, Cornerback 2007-2012 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014

New England Patriots, 2015-16 New York Jets, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs Joe Thomas, 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Zach Thomas, Linebacker 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver

Broncos Reggie Wayne, wide receiver 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts Patrick Willis, Linebacker 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers Darren Woodson, Security 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

